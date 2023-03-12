Cornerstone Baptist Church
Cornerstone Baptist Church on the corner of Barachel and Broadway is hosting the youth playing in the “Dead Serious for Life” play at Greensburg Community High School this weekend at our Sunday service.
They will be sharing their testimonies during the morning service. There will be a pitch-in dinner immediately following. A guest speaker will bring the morning message.
Also, six people have decided to follow the Lord in Bible baptism.
This will be a day full of blessings and seeing the goodness of God.
Sunday school starts at 9:30 a.m. and worship service at 10:30 a.m.
Mount Moriah Baptist Church
Worship service at 10:30 a.m. with Pastor Bill Cordes.
Message for Sunday, March 12, is “Water in the Rock.” Scriptures Exodus 17: 1-7
Music Coordinator Jack Steeves and Music Leader Sandy Oaks.
Pastor Pal’s Sunday, 2 p.m. on the second Sunday of each month at Heritage House Nursing Home. Come join us!
Monday Prayer meeting at 5 p.m. After the Prayer meeting, at 6 p.m., is small group Bible study.
Wednesday Second Week Coffee Cup at 1 p.m. Devotions and brunch.
If you cannot come to church join us online at 6 p.m. Sundays. Check out our Facebook page: Mount Moriah Baptist Church, Adams, Indiana. Also, Mount Moriah Baptist Church is now on YouTube; in search, put Mt Moriah Baptist Church Live Stream Adams.
Visit us Sunday, visitors are always welcome.
Good Friday Service
Southern Decatur County Good Friday Service will be at 7 p.m. Friday, April 7. This community event will be held at Venue on 3, 107 Underwood Dr., Westport. Join us as we remember Good Friday.
Star Baptist Church
Join us for services: Sunday School at 9:30 a.m. The adult class will finish discussion of the book “Lead...for God’Sake!” Worship is at 10:30 a.m., Scott Sharp, pastor. Sermon: “Gauntlet or Glory?” Scripture: Philippians 4:13.
There will be a short business meeting after church. Please plan to stay, we need everyone’s input! We will be planning observance of the Easter Season.
Nineteen from our church attended the County Men’s Brotherhood at Sandcreek Baptist last week. We got to keep the attendance banner! (This old felt banner must surely be over 100 years old.)
Don’t forget to set your clock forward, and remember that we always welcome visitors!
Westport Christian Church
A special invitation for everyone to come to South Decatur Elementary School on Resurrection Sunday, April 9, at 10 a.m. Please join us in the gymnasium on this special day for a time of worship. This is hosted by Westport Christian Church. The school’s address is 9302 S. CR 420 W., Greensburg. For more information, call 812-591-3807.
Verse of the Day
Hebrews 11:1
1 Now faith is the substance of things hoped for, the evidence of things not seen.
