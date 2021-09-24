Mount Moriah Baptist Church
Our Church is open for morning service, Monday prayer meeting and small group Bible study.
Worship service at 10:30 a.m. with Pastor Bill Cordes and Music Leader Sandy Oaks.
Message for Sunday (This is our second Sunday of our four Sundays of BACK TO CHURCH HOPE IS HERE); Week two, Hope for the Broken (John 8:28-30/Galatians 6:2).
A. All Us Have Experienced Brokenness: B. The Church Can Be a Place Hope: C. God Puts Broken Things Together Again:
Whether you are familiar with church or this whole thing is new we invite you to come back to church. Here you will find a community to help share your struggles, encourage you, and help you find hope that is unchanging. We will have a special sermon series, community and activities for you and your family and friends.
We can’t wait to see you this fall.
Children’s church (ages 6 through 11 years).
Monday Prayer meeting at 5 p.m.
Monday night small group Bible study 6 p.m. (starts after prayer meeting).
We are live-streaming every Sunday @ Mount Moriah Baptist Church, Adams, Indiana.
Please come and join us at church, visitors are always welcome. If you are unable to come to church, join us live-stream.
Check out our Facebook page at: Mount Moriah Baptist Church, Adams, Indiana.
Star Baptist Church
Sunday, September 26, 9:30 a.m. – Sunday School for all ages (come see what’s new!). 10:30 a.m. – Worship, Scott Sharp, pastor. Message: “Serving Two Masters.” Scripture: Luke 16:1-13.
This is the final day to donate children’s socks for the Edna Martin Christian Center – just in time for this cooler weather!
Visitors are always welcome at our little church in the country!
