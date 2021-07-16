Cornerstone Baptist Church
Cornerstone Baptist Church, on the corner of Barachel and Broadway streets,is having Vacation Bible School from 6 to 8:30 p.m. July 19 to 22. There will be games,crafts, music, Bible lessons and food. Ages kindergarten through 12th are welcome. The 22nd is Family Night with a cookout.
Our associational revival will be held at 7 p.m. July 28 to 31. Pastor Jeff Edwards from First Southern Baptist church is our guest preacher. There also will be special music each night. Wednesday is open mic’, Thursday is the Jeff Edwards family, Friday is the Randy Edwards quartet, and Saturday is the Kittle family. The Kittle family will also be with us on Sunday morning. Call Mack at 812-593-5540, Chuck at 765-309-7634, or Todd at 812-593-5659 if you need a ride for VBS. Plan now to come and be blessed.
Mount Moriah Baptist Church
Our Church is now open for morning service, Monday Prayer meeting and small group Bible study.
Worship service at 10:30 a.m. with Pastor Bill Cordes and Music Leader Sandy Oaks.
Message for Sunday: “The Journey Genesis 33: 12-36
Monday Prayer meeting at 5 p.m.
Monday night small group Bible study at 6 p.m. (starts after prayer meeting).
We are now live-streaming every Sunday @ Mount Moriah Baptist Church, Adams, Indiana
Please come and join us at church, visitors are always welcome. if you are unable to come to church, join us live-stream.
Check out our Facebook page at: Mount Moriah Baptist Church, Adams, Indiana.
St. Mary Catholic Church
St. Mary Parish will offer sessions for those interested in the Catholic faith. These classes will focus on the beliefs and professed faith of our religion. We will share on a variety of topics – Scripture, religious history, and prayer – in an atmosphere of fellowship and prayer.
Anyone interested can call the parish office at 812-663-8427 ext. 204 for more information to sign up.
All are welcome.
Sessions begin at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 26 and will continue Thursday evenings.
Perhaps you have a family member who is not Catholic but often asks questions about your faith. Maybe you have a friend or acquaintance in the same situation. Take the time to invite someone in.
Star Baptist Church
Sunday, July 18, 9:30 a.m., Sunday School; 10:30 a.m., Worship, Scott Sharp, pastor. Sermon: “The Adoption Agency.” Scripture: John 1:12-13.
Sunday School got off to a good start last week (the coffee cake was delicious; I think it will be donuts this Sunday.) If you haven’t tried Sunday School before, we invite everyone to come early for study and fellowship, a chance to get to know your church family better.
We are planning an old-fashioned revival for September with former pastor Gregg George.
We are just a little country church with lots of love to share. We sing the old traditional hymns with piano and organ with some special music now and then. If you have a favorite we haven’t sung for a while, just let us know!
Visitors welcome!
