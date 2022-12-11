FaithPoints For Living Church
FaithPoints For Living Church invites you to visit during Advent as we gather on Sunday’s at 10 a.m. at 408 W. Mill Street, Greensburg.
We will celebrate Advent as we anticipate the coming of Our Lord Jesus.
For more information call 812-503-2170 or visit www.faithpoints.org.
Mount Moriah Baptist Church
Worship service at 10:30 a.m. Sunday with Pastor Bill Cordes.
Message for Sunday, December 11: “Streams in the Desert.” Scriptures Isaiah 35: 1-10
Youth Church every Sunday during last half of Adult Church.
Music Coordinator Jack Steeves and Music Leader Sandy Oaks.
Pastor Pal’s Sunday, 2 p.m. Second Sunday of each month at the Heritage House Nursing Home. Come join us.
Monday Prayer meeting at 5 p.m. with small group Bible study following at approximately 5:45 p.m.
Wednesday Second Week Coffee Cup at 1 p.m.: Devotions and brunch.
If you cannot come to church join us online at 6 p.m. Sundays. Check out our Facebook page at Mount Moriah Baptist Church, Adams, Indiana.
Also, Mount Moriah Baptist Church is now on YouTube; in search put Mt Moriah Baptist Church Live Stream Adams.
Come visit us Sunday. Visitors are always welcome.
Star Baptist Church
Full day of praise tomorrow beginning with Sunday School at 9:30 a.m. and Worship at 10:30 a.m., Scott Sharp, pastor. The children’s choir will have special Christmas music.
Then, at 5:30 p.m. everyone is invited to join us for a “Soup Supper” and fellowship time. Chili, vegetable, and potato soup will be furnished. Bring a dessert or side if you’d like, but it’s not necessary. We will then sing carols, have special music, a short devotional, and some surprises!
If you would like to exchange Christmas cards the “mail bags” will be up for each family. No postage required!
Visitors are always welcome to our little church in the country!
Verse of the Day
Luke 2:13-15
“Suddenly a great assembly of the heavenly forces was with the angel praising God. They said, “Glory to God in heaven, and on earth peace among those whom he favors.” When the angels returned to heaven, the shepherds said to each other, “Let’s go right now to Bethlehem and see what’s happened. Let’s confirm what the Lord has revealed to us.”
