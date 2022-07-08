Mount Moriah Baptist Church
Worship service at 10:30 a.m. with Pasan and Lazarus” Scriptures Luke 16: 19-21
Pastor Pal’s Sunday, 2 p.m. Second Sunday each month at the Heritage House Nursing Home. Come join us.
Monday Prayer meeting at 5 p.m.
After Prayer meeting 5:45 p.m. small group Bible study.
Wednesday Second week Coffee Cup 1 p.m. Devotions and brunch.
We are now live-streaming every Sunday; if you cannot come to church join us on our live streaming at 11 a.m.
Check out our Facebook page at: Mount Moriah Baptist Church, Adams, Indiana
Also Mount Moriah Baptist Church is now also on YouTube in search put Mt Moriah Baptist Church Live Stream Adams.
Come visit us Sunday. Visitors are always welcome.
Star Baptist Church
Join us for services: Sunday School at 9:30 a.m. with classes for all ages, followed by Worship at 10:30, Scott Sharp, pastor. Message: “A Voice of One Calling in the Desert” Scripture: Malachi 4:5.
“Super Saturday” One Day Vacation Bible School will be July 23, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for all the children in the neighborhood, grandkids, neighbors, etc. Lunch will be provided, and some interesting surprises!
Thanks to all who helped Eva Mae Clapp celebrate her 99th birthday this week. She has been such a blessing and inspiration to our church family.
We welcome visitors to our little church in the country!
Share your church news
The Daily News welcomes contributed articles from Southeastern Indiana churches.
News about upcoming special events such as church outings, picnics, plays or concerts is always welcomed.
Pastors or their designee are also welcome to share a summary of their most recent message from the pulpit, or an advance look at the message planned for the coming Sunday sermon.
We also welcome photos from church events and activities.
Please make sure they are formatted as a .jpg file and sent as separate attachments, not embedded in a word processing document.
Submitted materials may be emailed to news@greensburgdailynews.com (be sure to put “Church News” in the subject line). They may also be mailed to or dropped off at the Daily News office, 135 S. Franklin St., Greensburg, IN 47240.
Questions may be directed to Daily News Editor Kevin L. Green at kevin.green@greensburgdailynews.com or 812-651-0885.
Verse of the Day
Romans 6:5
5 For if we have been planted together in the likeness of his death, we shall be also in the likeness of his resurrection:
