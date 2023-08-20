Greensburg First Baptist Church
Triumphant Quartet will appear in concert at Greensburg First Baptist Church at 6 p.m. Aug. 26, 2023. Doors open at 5 p.m. Free-will offering accepted. Everyone is welcome.
Mount Moriah Baptist Church
Message for Sunday, Aug. 20: “Basic Training’ Prayer.” Scriptures 1 Kings: 17: 1:7
Youth Church every Sunday during the last half of Adult Church.
Music Coordinator Jack Steeves and Music Leader Sandy Oaks.
After Prayer meeting, at 6 p.m., small group Bible study.
If you cannot come to church join us online at 6 p.m. Check out our Facebook page at: Mount Moriah Baptist Church, Adams, Indiana. Also, Mount Moriah Baptist Church is now on YouTube; in search, put Mt Moriah Baptist Church Live Stream Adams.
Come visit us Sunday, visitors are always welcome!
Star Baptist Church
Looking for a church family? Join us tomorrow, enjoy pastries, coffee, etc. as we study God’s Word at 9:30 a.m., then worship at 10:30 a.m. with Pastor Scott Sharp. Sermon: “The Battle Is On.” Scripture: John 12:1-11. There will be a baptism following the service.
Our Missions Fund will benefit if you patronize Dairy Queen in Greensburg Thursday, Aug. 24, anytime between 4 p.m. and closing. Join us for a meal or treat. Thanks!
Share your church news
The Daily News welcomes contributed articles from Southeastern Indiana churches.
News about upcoming special events such as church outings, picnics, plays or concerts is always welcomed.
Pastors or their designee are also welcome to share a summary of their most recent message from the pulpit, or an advance look at the message planned for the coming Sunday sermon.
We also welcome photos from church events and activities. Please make sure they are formatted as a .jpg file and sent as separate attachments, not embedded in a word processing document.
Submitted materials may be emailed to news@greensburgdailynews.com (be sure to put “Church News” in the subject line). They may also be mailed to or dropped off at the Daily News office, 135 S. Franklin St., Greensburg, IN 47240.
Questions may be directed to Daily News Editor Kevin L. Green at kevin.green@greensburgdailynews.com or 812-651-0885.
Verse of the Day
Psalm 3:2-6
2 Many there be which say of my soul, There is no help for him in God. Selah. 3 But thou, O LORD, art a shield for me; my glory, and the lifter up of mine head. 4 I cried unto the LORD with my voice, and he heard me out of his holy hill. Selah. 5 I laid me down and slept; I awaked; for the LORD sustained me. 6 I will not be afraid of ten thousands of people, that have set themselves against me round about.
Commented
