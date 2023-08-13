Greensburg First Baptist Church
Triumphant Quartet will appear in concert at 6 p.m. (doors open at 5 p.m.) Saturday, Aug. 26, at Greensburg First Baptist Church. A free-will offering will be accepted. Everyone is welcome.
Mount Moriah Baptist Church
Message for Sunday , Aug. 13: “A Widow’s Provision’ Prayer.” Scriptures 1 Kings: 17: 8-16.
Pastor Pal’s Sunday at 2 p.m. the second Sunday of each month at Heritage House Nursing Home. Come join us!
After Prayer meeting at 6 p.m., small group Bible study.
If you cannot come to church, join us online at 6 p.m. every Sunday. Check out our Facebook page at Mount Moriah Baptist Church, Adams, Indiana. Also, Mount Moriah Baptist Church is now also on YouTube; in search, put Mt Moriah Baptist Church Live Stream Adams.
Come visit us Sunday, visitors are always welcome.
Star Baptist Church
Join us for services tomorrow! Sunday School is at 9:30 a.m., pastries, coffee, etc. available. The adult class is finishing up the series “Unshakable Hope.” If you have a suggestion for our next study let us know.
Sermon: “The Fourth Quarter.” Scripture: 1 Samuel 17:40-53.
Our next missions fundraiser at Dairy Queen in Greensburg is from 4 p.m. to closing Thursday, Aug. 24. Join us for food, fun and fellowship!
If you can’t worship with us, watch Scott’s message on FaceBook or YouTube!
St. Mary’s Catholic Church
St. Mary Parish is offering sessions for those interested in the Catholic faith. These classes will focus on the beliefs and professed faith of the Catholic religion. Information will be presented on a variety of topics including scripture, religious history and prayer.
Anyone interested may call the parish office at 812-663-8427 x 204 for more info or to sign up. All are welcome.
Sessions begin at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 31, at the church.
Verse of the Day
Isaiah 40:29
29 He giveth power to the faint; and to them that have no might he increaseth strength.
