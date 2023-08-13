Greensburg, IN (47240)

Today

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with thundershowers developing for the afternoon. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 77F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low around 60F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.