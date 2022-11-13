First Baptist Church
The Triumphant Quartet host a concert at First Baptist Church in Greensburg at 6 p.m. November 20 (doors open at 5 p.m.).
A free-will offering will be taken during the concert. The community is invited.
Mount Moriah Baptist Church
Worship service at 10:30 a.m. with Pastor Bill Cordes.
Message for Sunday, November 13: “The Defense” Scriptures Acts 22: 1-29.
Youth Church every Sunday during last half of Adult Church.
Music Coordinator Jack Steeves and Music Leader Sandy Oaks. Monday Prayer meeting at 5 p.m. After Prayer meeting, at approximately 5:45 p.m., small group Bible study.
Wednesday Second Week Coffee Cup, 1 p.m. Devotions and brunch.
We live-stream every Sunday; if you cannot come to church join us on our live-stream at 11 a.m. (Check out our Facebook page at: Mount Moriah Baptist Church, Adams, Indiana. Also, Mount Moriah Baptist Church is now on YouTube; in search put Mt Moriah Baptist Church Live Stream Adams.
Come visit us Sunday, visitors welcome.
St. John Lutheran Church
St. John Lutheran Church in Napoleon is hosting its annual turkey dinner from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sunday, November 20. Carry-out available. $15 per meal.
Call 765-749-2201 or 812-852-4416 for information on family or group seating in the dining room.
St. Mary’s of the Rock
Dec. 4
7 a.m. to noon: St. Mary’s of the Rock annual whole hog sausage and pancake breakfast and raffle will be offered from 7 a.m. to noon Sunday, December 4. Free-will donation.
Proceeds to benefit the St. Mary’s of the Rock Preservation Society.
Star Baptist Church
Sunday School is at 9:30 a.m. The adult class continues a study and discussion on the movie “I Can Only Imagine” led by George Connall.
Worship follows at 10:30 a.m. with guest speaker Mike Wilcox. (We are sure to get a history lesson and sing “Standing on the Promises.”) There will also be a short presentation by the Gideons. Veterans will be honored. Everyone is encouraged to stay for a short business meeting. We need your input!
Don’t forget to turn in your “Operation Christmas Child” shoe boxes.
Join us at Dairy Queen in Greensburg from 4 p.m. to closing Thursday, November 17, for a meal or treat and fellowship. They will donate a percentage of sales to our Missions Fund!
Our Thanksgiving dinner will follow worship on Sunday, November 20, with turkey, dressing, etc. and drinks furnished. Bring a side dish or dessert if you like.
Visitors always welcome!
Southern Decatur County Thanksgiving Praise Gathering
The Southern Decatur County Thanksgiving Praise Gathering is at 7 p.m. Monday, November 21.
This year the community event will be held at Venue on 3 located at 107 Underwood Dr., Westport.
Join us for an evening of music, Scripture readings, prayer, and praise to God for the bountiful blessings.
Come and be blessed!
Verse of the Day
Revelation 3:21
21 To him that overcometh will I grant to sit with me in my throne, even as I also overcame, and am set down with my Father in his throne.
