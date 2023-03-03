Mount Moriah Baptist Church
This is our Communion/Outreach Sunday.
Message for Sunday, March 5: “The Covenant of Blessing.” Scriptures Genesis 12: 1-4
Youth Church every Sunday during the last half of Adult Church.
Music Coordinator Jack Steeves and Music Leader Sandy Oaks.
Monday Prayer meeting at 5 p.m. After Prayer meeting, at 6 p.m., small group Bible study.
Wednesday Second Week Coffee Cup at 1 p.m. Devotions and brunch.
If you cannot come to church, join us online at 6 p.m. Sundays. Check out our Facebook page at: Mount Moriah Baptist Church, Adams, Indiana. Mount Moriah Baptist Church is now also on YouTube; in search, put Mt Moriah Baptist Church Live Stream Adams.
Come visit us Sunday, visitors are always welcome.
Verse of the Day
Galatians 5:22-23
22 But the fruit of the Spirit is love, joy, peace, longsuffering, gentleness, goodness, faith, 23 Meekness, temperance: against such there is no law.
