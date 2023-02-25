Mount Moriah Baptist Church
Worship service at 10:30 a.m. with Pastor Bill Cordes.
Message for Sunday, February 26: “The Walk.” Scriptures Genesis 2:15-17; 3:1-7
Youth church every Sunday during the last half of adult church.
Music Coordinator Jack Steeves and Music Leader Sandy Oaks.
Monday prayer meeting at 5 p.m. After the prayer meeting, at 6 p.m., small group Bible study.
If you cannot come to church join us online at 6 p.m. Sundays. Check out our Facebook page at Mount Moriah Baptist Church, Adams, Indiana. Mount Moriah Baptist Church is now also on YouTube; in search, put Mt Moriah Baptist Church.
Visit us Sunday, visitors are always welcome.
Star Baptist Church
Join us for services this week: Sunday School at 9:30 a.m. followed by worship at 10:30. Scott Sharp, pastor. Sermon: “The Separation” Scripture: Matthew 25:31-46.
All ladies of the church are invited to meet at the church at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 1. Carolyn Finley will be our hostess and devotions will be by Sheri Sharp. This is a great time to get to know each other better as we discuss mission projects and enjoy fellowship together.
Scott’s message will be on FaceBook and YouTube. Visitors are always welcome!
Share your church news
The Daily News welcomes contributed articles from Southeastern Indiana churches.
News about upcoming special events such as church outings, picnics, plays or concerts is always welcomed.
Pastors or their designee are also welcome to share a summary of their most recent message from the pulpit, or an advance look at the message planned for the coming Sunday sermon.
We also welcome photos from church events and activities. Please make sure they are formatted as a .jpg file and sent as separate attachments, not embedded in a word processing document.
Submitted materials may be emailed to news@greensburgdailynews.com (be sure to put “Church News” in the subject line). They may also be mailed to or dropped off at the Daily News office, 135 S. Franklin St., Greensburg, IN 47240.
Questions may be directed to Daily News Editor Kevin L. Green at kevin.green@greensburgdailynews.com or 812-651-0885.
Verse of the Day
Revelation 1:18
18 I am he that liveth, and was dead; and, behold, I am alive for evermore, Amen; and have the keys of hell and of death.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.