Cornerstone Baptist Church
Cornerstone Baptist Church will have The Detty Sisters singing this Sunday in the morning worship hour. If you have not heard this group of sisters accompanied by their mother you are in for a treat. After service we will have a pitch-in lunch of soup, salad and sandwiches.
Sunday school starts at 9:30 a.m. with coffee and donuts then worship service at 10:30 a.m.
Wednesday night Bible study starts at 6 p.m. with supper, then the lesson at 6:30 p.m.
March 22 is the next WMU meeting at 6 p.m. Please join us as we are planning several activities for the year. Also remember to bring in non-food items to go to Human Services.
Our church is a King James Bible believing church and stands on the word of God. It is never too late to come to church as long as you have breath in your body.
Mount Moriah Baptist Church
Worship service at 10:30 a.m. with Pastor Bill Cordes.
Due to road conditions last week our church was closed.
The following will be our message this week:
Message for Sunday: “Honor Your Parents” Scriptures Exodus 20:12
Music Leader Sandy Oaks.
Pastor Pal’s Sunday, 2 p.m. the second Sunday each month at the Heritage House Nursing Home. Come join us.
Monday Prayer meeting at 5 p.m. After the Prayer meeting, at 5:45 p.m., small group Bible study.
Wednesday Second Week Coffee Cup at 1 p.m.: Devotions and brunch.
We are now live-streaming every Sunday; if you cannot come to church join us on our live-streaming at 11 a.m.
Check out our Facebook page at: Mount Moriah Baptist Church, Adams, Indiana
Also Mount Moriah Baptist Church is now also on YouTube in search put Mt Moriah Baptist Church Live Stream Adams.
Sandcreek Baptist Church
Sandcreek Baptist Church continues its countdown. The congregation listened to more of its history as February came to a close. Emogene Carter, the pastor’s wife, noted several statistics from 1900 to 1946.
Information about various church organizations, leadership positions, ministry and outreach programs, and totals of membership, nonmembers, and other attendees were shared.
In March, facts and stories of interest from the 1950s and 1960s will be highlighted.
Pastor Harold Carter shared a piece of history mystery during his sermon on the last Sunday of February. As of now, there has been no history discovered concerning the raising of the church’s steeple.
The sermon also offered the congregants points to ponder and take as a challenge. The pastor suggested several old visions that founding members might have had from its first meetings and throughout the decades.
He challenged the congregation to seek new visions of growth and ministry; to envision its future ministries in preparation for the church’s 200th anniversary approaching this June.
Sandcreek Baptist Church invites everyone to join them on Sundays at 10 a.m. and for Bible study on Wednesdays at 6 p.m.
Verse of the Day
Genesis 22:18
18 And in thy seed shall all the nations of the earth be blessed; because thou hast obeyed my voice.
