First Baptist Church
DivorceCare, a special help seminar and support group for people experiencing divorce and separation, will be held on Monday evenings at First Baptist Church beginning Sept. 21 at 6 p.m.
Childcare may be provided if requested by Sept. 7, 2020.
DivorceCare features nationally recognized experts on divorce and recovery topics. Seminar sessions include “Facing My Anger,” “Facing My Loneliness,” “New Relationships,” “KidCare” and “Forgiveness.”
Meetings will be held at 209 W. Washington Street, Greensburg.
For more information or to register, call 812-569-6130 or visit www.fbgreensburg.org to sign-up.
There’s hope, healing, and connection with DivorceCare. We hope you join us!
Mount Moriah Baptist Church
Mount Moriah Baptist Church in Adams is open for morning services only.
Worship service at 10:30 a.m. with Pastor Bill Cordes and Worship Leader Jack Steeves.
Message for Sunday: “Resurrection” Scriptures Luke 24: 1-49
This is our Communion/Outreach Sunday.
Come visit us Sunday, visitors are always welcome.
Check out our Facebook page at: Mount Moriah Baptist Church, Adams, Indiana
St. Anthony Church
St. Anthony Church, 4773 Church Road, Morris, is hosting its 103rd Annual Labor Day Festival and Chicken Dinner Sept. 7.
Drive-thru fried chicken dinners available from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. (or until sold out).
A Grand Raffle features a $5,000 minimum payout; tickets are $20 each. There’s also a $100 winner every 30 minutes. Need not be present to win. (Gaming license # 002382)
Check out our Facebook page at St. Anthony Catholic Community.
For raffle tickets or updates email: parishoffice@stanthonymorris.org or call the Parish office at 812-934-6218.
