Cornerstone Baptist Church
Cornerstone Baptist Church is having a pitch-in dinner after church on Sept. 10. This is Grandparent’s Day and we will be having special music by the Carrico’s. Also on this Sunday, two people are getting baptized as they have accepted Christ as their Lord and Savior.
Sept. 20 to 22 we are having Revival with James Nale bringing the message each evening.
Wednesday night, the 20th, the Nale Family is providing music.
Thursday night, the 21st, Born Again is bringing special music, and Friday night will feature The Riddell’s.
We are a King James Bible believing church and want all to come to be revived and refreshed.
Greensburg First Baptist Church
Triumphant Quartet will appear in concert at Greensburg First Baptist Church Saturday, Aug. 26. Doors open at 5 p.m. Free-will offering. Everyone is welcome.
Mount Moriah Baptist Church
Message for Sunday, Aug. 27: “Advanced Training.” Scriptures 1 Kings: 17: 8-16.
Youth Church every Sunday during the last half of Adult Church.
Music Coordinator Jack Steeves and Music Leader Sandy Oaks.
After Prayer meeting at 6 p.m., small group Bible study.
If you cannot come to church, join us online at 6 p.m. Check out our Facebook page at Mount Moriah Baptist Church, Adams, Indiana. Also, Mount Moriah Baptist Church is now on YouTube; in search, put Mt Moriah Baptist Church Live Stream Adams.
Come visit us Sunday, visitors are always welcome.
St. Mary’s Catholic Church
St. Mary Parish is offering sessions for those interested in the Catholic faith. These classes will focus on the beliefs and professed faith of the Catholic religion. Information will be presented on a variety of topics including scripture, religious history and prayer.
Anyone interested may call the parish office at 812-663-8427 x 204 for more info or to sign up. All are welcome.
Sessions begin at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 31, at the church.
Star Baptist Church
Thanks to all who visited Dairy Queen Thursday evening to support our Missions Fund--and thanks to Dairy Queen for donating a percentage of sales!
Sunday School with classes for all ages is at 9:30 a.m. followed by worship at 10:30, Scott Sharp, pastor. Message: “Friend or Foe?” Scripture: Acts 7:60.
We will be raising funds for the Pack-Away-Hunger Project to be held February 24, 2024. Several churches in the community are sharing this mission--the more money we raise, the more meals we can pack!
Worship with us or watch Scott’s sermon on FaceBook or YouTube. We welcome all visitors!
Verse of the Day
Isaiah 54:10
10 For the mountains shall depart, and the hills be removed; but my kindness shall not depart from thee, neither shall the covenant of my peace be removed, saith the LORD that hath mercy on thee.
