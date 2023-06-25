Greensburg, IN (47240)

Today

Showers and thunderstorms likely. Thunderstorms could be strong and possibly severe during the afternoon hours. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. High 89F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms, some strong during the evening, will give way to partly cloudy skies after midnight. Damaging winds and large hail with some storms. Low 64F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.