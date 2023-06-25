Mount Moriah Baptist Church
Message for Sunday, June 25: “Tabatha Rides Again.” Scriptures Acts 9: 36-43.
Youth Church every Sunday during the last half of Adult Church.
Music Coordinator Jack Steeves and Music Leader Sandy Oaks.
Pastor Pal’s Sunday, 2 p.m. Second Sunday of each month at the Heritage House Nursing Home. Come join us.
Monday Prayer meeting at 5 p.m. followed by small group Bible study at 6 p.m.
Mount Moriah Baptist Church would like to invite children pre-school through grade 6 to our Anchored VBS Program from 1 to 6 p.m June 24. 2023. All the family are welcome for a cookout at 5 p.m. with program following. Come join us for fun and food.
If you cannot come to church, join us online at 6 p.m. Check out our Facebook page at: Mount Moriah Baptist Church, Adams, Indiana. Also, Mount Moriah Baptist Church is now on YouTube; in search, put Mt Moriah Baptist Church Live Stream Adams.
Visit us Sunday. Visitors are always welcome.
Star Baptist Church
Sunday School is at 9:30 a.m. with classes for all ages. The adult class is beginning a study “Unshakable Hope” by Max Lucado, so now would be a great time to join us if you haven’t been coming for Sunday School. We are very informal, and if you don’t have time for breakfast, no problem! Pastries, etc. will be available.
Worship follows at 10:30 a.m., Scott Sharp, pastor. Sermon: “It’ll Blow You Away!” Scripture: John 11:1-16. Special guests will be Grant and Holly Lemmons and family. Our church supports their work with “Campus Crusades” at Ohio State University.
Next Thursday, June 29, 4 p.m. to close, Dairy Queen in Greensburg will donate a percentage of sales to our Missions Fund, so join us for a meal or a treat and fellowship.
Visitors always welcome!
Westport Christian Church
This year’s VBS theme is “In the Army Now!” with the purpose to equip with the Armor of God found in the book of Ephesians 6:13-17.
We have extended the grade level this year to children who have finished preschool to 8th grade. They are invited to attend VBS starting Sunday, June 25, to Wednesday, June 28. Each evening goes from 6 to 8:30 p.m., with registration beginning at 5:30 p.m. The church address is 102 W. Mulberry Street, Westport, IN. For more information, contact the church office at 812-591-3807
