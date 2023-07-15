St. John’s United Church of Christ
At 5 p.m. July 22, St. John’s United Church of Christ in Batesville will host its 100th annual church picnic.
Featuring homemade ice cream, roast beef, mock turtle soup and more, this event was transformed into a community event by the Rev. E. Stroehlein 100 years ago.
Music will include a performance by Batesville’s own Eureka Band and a dance party on Columbus Avenue to end the night.
Other featured events will include a pie auction and trivia.
This event, which is sponsored by our Sunday School, will also include kids games and prizes all evening long. It is a party 100 years in the making!
Mount Moriah Baptist Church
Message for Sunday, July 16: “Jail Break” Scriptures Acts: 12: 1-17
Mount Moriah Baptist Church has its Corn Booth at the Decatur County 4-H Fair. Stop by and enjoy the corn. Hope to see you at there!
If you cannot come to church, join us online at 6 p.m. Sundays. Check out our Facebook page at Mount Moriah Baptist Church, Adams, Indiana. Also, Mount Moriah Baptist Church is now on YouTube; in search, put Mt Moriah Baptist Church Live Stream Adams.
Come visit us Sunday, visitors are always welcome.
Share your church news
The Daily News welcomes contributed articles from Southeastern Indiana churches.
News about upcoming special events such as church outings, picnics, plays or concerts is always welcomed.
Pastors or their designee are also welcome to share a summary of their most recent message from the pulpit, or an advance look at the message planned for the coming Sunday sermon.
We also welcome photos from church events and activities. Please make sure they are formatted as a .jpg file and sent as separate attachments, not embedded in a word processing document.
Submitted materials may be emailed to news@greensburgdailynews.com (be sure to put “Church News” in the subject line). They may also be mailed to or dropped off at the Daily News office, 135 S. Franklin St., Greensburg, IN 47240.
Questions may be directed to Daily News Editor Kevin L. Green at kevin.green@greensburgdailynews.com or 812-651-0885.
Verse of the Day
Isaiah 54:10
10 For the mountains shall depart, and the hills be removed; but my kindness shall not depart from thee, neither shall the covenant of my peace be removed, saith the Lord that hath mercy on thee.
