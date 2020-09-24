Cornerstone Baptist Church
Cornerstone Baptist Church, at the corner of Barachel and Broadway, is having "Homecoming" Sunday (Sept. 27).
Southern gospel group"Forgiven" is providing special singing during the morning worship at 10:30.
Sunday school starts at 9:30 in the fellowship hall with coffee and donuts provided. Our guest speaker will be Ryan Goodson, who we have been told will deliver God's word with fire and conviction. After service, a pitch-in dinner will be enjoyed by all with chicken provided.
We have been blessed with several visitors the last few weeks and a new member has joined fellowship with us.
If you haven't noticed, our new sign is finally lit up and tells our church times and special events.
Oct. 3 we will sponsor a "Fall Festival" at the Decatur county Fairgrounds from 1 to 4:30 p.m. Please come and bring your family and friends for an afternoon of fellowshiping with God's people. There will be a chili cook off and a pumpkin cook off. Please bring items already made to taste. Also music, a coloring contest, hayride, corn hole and face painting. "Magical Dan," a Christian family entertainer and balloon artist, will be making interesting balloon objects for the children. Of course, we have to have food! There will be hot dogs, popcorn, coffee and cider.
Any questions, please call Jeremy McQueary after 5 p.m. at 317-364-1659 or the church at 812-663-4911 and leave a message.
Mount Moriah Baptist Church
Our church is opened for morning services only.
Worship service at 10:30 a.m. with Pastor Bill Cordes and Worship Leader Jack Steeves.
Message for Sunday: “Hyperinflation” Scriptures Hebrews 4: 13-16
5 p.m. Monday: Prayer meetings will be restarting. Please come and join us.
Come visit us Sunday. Visitors are always welcome.
Check out our Facebook page at Mount Moriah Baptist Church, Adams, Indiana
