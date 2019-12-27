Mount Moriah Baptist Church

Sunday School, 9:30 a.m.

Worship service at 10:30 a.m. with Pastor Bill Cordes and Worship Leader Jack Steeves.

Youth Church every Sunday during last half of Adult Church.

Message for Sunday the 29th: Guest speaker.

Monday night Prayer meeting at 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday night Small Group Bible Study 7 p.m.

Come visit us Sunday, visitors are always welcome.

Check out our Facebook page at: Mount Moriah Baptist Church, Adams, Indiana

