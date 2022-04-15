Mount Moriah Baptist Church
Message for Sunday, April 17: “The Conspiracy” Scriptures Matthew 28: 11-15
Please join us for special music Sunday. Gary Moore will play his guitar and sing “Because He Loved Me.” Sandy Oaks will also sing a special song.
We are live-streaming every Sunday at 11 a.m.: Mount Moriah Baptist Church, Adams, Indiana.
If you cannot come to church, join us online.
Star Baptist Church
Join us for Easter services as we celebrate the Resurrection of our Lord and Savior!
A short Sunrise Service will begin at 8 a.m. followed by breakfast and fellowship. No Sunday School (this week only).
Sunday’s Sermon title: “Shalom!” Scripture: John 20:18-20. Easter Egg Hunt at 10:30 a.m. (hopefully outdoors!).
Don’t forget to submit your sales slips for purchases at Rural King now ‘til April 20.
They will donate a percentage of sales to the church!
Summer Camp schedules are available, get your registration in early to get the week and cabin you want.
Visitors are always welcome at our little church in the country!
Westport Christian Church
Resurrection Sunday Celebration, 10 a.m. April 17 in the South Decatur JR/SR High School gymnasium.
For more information, contact Westport Christian Church 812-591-3807.
Verse of the Day
Psalm 3:2-6
2 Many there be which say of my soul, There is no help for him in God. Selah. 3 But thou, O LORD, art a shield for me; my glory, and the lifter up of mine head. 4 I cried unto the LORD with my voice, and he heard me out of his holy hill. Selah. 5 I laid me down and slept; I awaked; for the LORD sustained me. 6 I will not be afraid of ten thousands of people, that have set themselves against me round about.
Share Your Church News
The Daily News welcomes contributed articles from Southeastern Indiana churches.
News about upcoming special events such as church outings, picnics, plays or concerts is always welcomed.
Pastors or their designee are also welcome to share a summary of their most recent message from the pulpit, or an advance look at the message planned for the coming Sunday sermon.
We also welcome photos from church events and activities. Please make sure they are formatted as a .jpg file and sent as separate attachments, not embedded in a word processing document.
Submitted materials may be emailed to news@greensburgdailynews.com (be sure to put “Church News” in the subject line). They may also be mailed to or dropped off at the Daily News office, 135 S. Franklin St., Greensburg, IN 47240.
Questions may be directed to Daily News Editor Kevin L. Green at kevin.green@greensburgdailynews.com or 812-651-0885.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.