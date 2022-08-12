Mount Moriah Baptist Church
Our church is open for morning service.
Worship service at 10:30 a.m. with Pastor Bill Cordes.
Message for Sunday, August 14: "The Rocker” Scriptures Acts 7: 54 – 8:1
Youth Church every Sunday during last half of Adult Church.
Music Leader Sandy Oaks.
Pastor Pal’s Sunday, 2 p.m. Second Sunday each month at the Heritage House Nursing Home. Come join us.
Monday Prayer meeting at 5 p.m. After Prayer meeting (5:45 p.m.), small group Bible study.
Wednesday Second week Coffee Cup at 1 p.m. Devotions and brunch.
We are now live-streaming every Sunday; if you cannot come to church join our live-stream at 11 a.m.: Mount Moriah Baptist Church, Adams, Indiana.
Check out our Facebook page at: Mount Moriah Baptist Church, Adams, Indiana
Also, Mount Moriah Baptist Church is now on YouTube; in search put Mt Moriah Baptist Church Live Stream Adams.
Come visit us Sunday, visitors are always welcome.
Star Baptist Church
Join us for Sunday School at 9:30 a.m. as the adult class continues in Galations using RightNowMedia. Please read Chapter 4. Worship will follow at 10:30, Scott Sharp, pastor. Message: He > I. Scripture John 3:26-30.
Thanks to all who supported our missions fundraiser at Dairy Queen Thursday evening!
We will be collecting socks for kids for the Edna Martin Christian Center a few more weeks (they are still wearing their flip-flops right now); we hope to help keep those little feet warm this winter.
Visitors are always welcome to our little church in the country.
Verse of the Day
Exodus 31:3
3 And I have filled him with the spirit of God, in wisdom, and in understanding, and in knowledge, and in all manner of workmanship,
