First Presbyterian Church of Greensburg
Join us this Sunday for our first Fifth Sunday Music Sunday of 2022! We are so blessed that Carolyn will be leading this service, sharing some of her favorite pieces for us that will help us connect with the Divine.
Newsletter and calendar to come out this Sunday.
February 6, we move our worship time from 10:30 to 9:30 a.m.
Sunday Conversations is breaking for the week gearing up for our new time at 10:30 a.m. February 6.
Mount Moriah Baptist Church
Message for Sunday, January 30: “My Provider” Genesis 22: 1-22
We are now live-streaming every Sunday @ Mount Moriah Baptist Church, Adams, Indiana.
Please come and join us at church, visitors are always welcome If you are unable to come to church, join us live-stream.
Star Baptist Church
Sunday School with classes for all ages is at 9:30 a.m. (Pastries available!).
This week's message: "Words." Scripture: Selections from Proverbs. Special music: Michael Stone.
Despite the pandemic we continue to praise the Lord and thank Him for our blessings. If you don't have a church family, we invite you to come be a part of ours!
Westport Christian Church
A Fishing Expo will be held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, February 5, in the Family Life Center at Westport Christian Church, 102 W. Mulberry Street, Westport. Everyone is welcome to attend. For more information, call the church at 812-591-3807.
Share your church news!
The Daily News welcomes contributed articles from Southeastern Indiana churches.
News about upcoming special events such as church outings, picnics, plays or concerts is always welcomed.
Pastors or their designee are also welcome to share a summary of their most recent message from the pulpit, or an advance look at the message planned for the coming Sunday sermon.
We also welcome photos from church events and activities. Please make sure they are formatted as a .jpg file and sent as separate attachments, not embedded in a word processing document.
Submitted materials may be emailed to news@greensburgdailynews.com (be sure to put "Church News" in the subject line). They may also be mailed to or dropped off at the Daily News office, 135 S. Franklin St., Greensburg, IN 47240.
Questions may be directed to Daily News Editor Kevin L. Green at kevin.green@greensburgdailynews.com or 812-651-0885.
Verse of the Day
Philippians 3:10-11
10 That I may know him, and the power of his resurrection, and the fellowship of his sufferings, being made conformable unto his death; 11 If by any means I might attain unto the resurrection of the dead.
