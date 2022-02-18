Cornerstone Baptist Church
Cornerstone Baptist Church on the corner of Barachel and Broadway will have a WMU meeting Tuesday, February 22, at 6 p.m. for all the ladies. Please come and join in with our plans and activities for the year.
Sunday, February 27, we will have the singing group The Riddells with us to bring special music during the worship hour. If you have never heard this group you will be in for a great blessing. After service we will have a pitch-in dinner in the fellowship hall.
March 13 we will have The Detty Sisters back with us bringing special music.
Our Sunday school starts at 9:30 a.m. with coffee and donuts then worship at 10:30 a.m.
We also have Wednesday night Bible study with supper starting at 6 p.m. then study at 6:30 p.m.
We are a King James Bible believing church and trust God as our lord and savior.
Mount Moriah Baptist Church
Our Church is now open for morning service and Monday Prayer meeting and small group Bible study.
Worship service at 10:30 a.m. with Pastor Bill Cordes and Music Leader Sandy Oaks.
Message for Sunday, February 20: “First Priority” Exodus 20: 4-6.
Youth Church every Sunday during last half of Adult Church.
Monday Prayer meeting at 4:45 p.m.
Monday night small group Bible study at 5:45 p.m. (starts after prayer meeting).
We are now live-streaming every Sunday @ Mount Moriah Baptist Church, Adams, Indiana.
Please come and join us at church, visitors are always welcome. If you are unable to come to church, join us live-stream.
Star Baptist Church
Come worship with us tomorrow! Sunday School at 9:30 a.m. (pastries, coffee, and juice available.) Worship service 10:30 a.m., Scott Sharp, pastor. Sermon title: "Keep Asking" Scripture: Luke 18:1-8
If you can't join us, check out Scott's message on Facebook or YouTube. Visitors always welcome!
Share your church news with us!
The Daily News welcomes contributed articles from Southeastern Indiana churches.
News about upcoming special events such as church outings, picnics, plays or concerts is always welcomed.
Pastors or their designee are also welcome to share a summary of their most recent message from the pulpit, or an advance look at the message planned for the coming Sunday sermon.
We also welcome photos from church events and activities. Please make sure they are formatted as a .jpg file and sent as separate attachments, not embedded in a word processing document.
Submitted materials may be emailed to news@greensburgdailynews.com (be sure to put "Church News" in the subject line). They may also be mailed to or dropped off at the Daily News office, 135 S. Franklin St., Greensburg, IN 47240.
Questions may be directed to Daily News Editor Kevin L. Green at kevin.green@greensburgdailynews.com or 812-651-0885.
Verse of the Day
2 Kings 17:38-39
38 And the covenant that I have made with you ye shall not forget; neither shall ye fear other gods. 39 But the LORD your God ye shall fear; and he shall deliver you out of the hand of all your enemies.
