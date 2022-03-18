Share your church news with us!
The Daily News welcomes contributed articles from Southeastern Indiana churches.
News about upcoming special events such as church outings, picnics, plays or concerts is always welcomed.
Pastors or their designee are also welcome to share a summary of their most recent message from the pulpit, or an advance look at the message planned for the coming Sunday sermon.
We also welcome photos from church events and activities. Please make sure they are formatted as a .jpg file and sent as separate attachments, not embedded in a word processing document.
Submitted materials may be emailed to news@greensburgdailynews.com (be sure to put "Church News" in the subject line). They may also be mailed to or dropped off at the Daily News office, 135 S. Franklin St., Greensburg, IN 47240.
Questions may be directed to Daily News Editor Kevin L. Green at kevin.green@greensburgdailynews.com or 812-651-0885.
Mount Moriah Baptist Church
Message for Sunday, March 20: “Forgive Your Debtors” Scriptures Exodus 20: 13
Music Leader Sandy Oaks. Please join us for special music Sunday. Gary Moore will play his guitar and sing.
Monday Prayer meeting at 5 p.m.
After Prayer meeting, at 5:45 p.m., small group Bible study.
We are live-streaming every Sunday; if you cannot come to church join us on our live-stream at 11 a.m.
Check out our Facebook page at: Mount Moriah Baptist Church, Adams, Indiana. Also, Mount Moriah Baptist Church is on YouTube at Mt Moriah Baptist Church.
Star Baptist Church
Tomorrow is the first day of spring! Let's celebrate as we worship together: Sunday School is at 9:30 a.m., Worship at 10:30, Scott Sharp, pastor. Sermon: "Be Still and Know" Scripture: Psalm 46
Mark your calendar: April 14, 4 to 8 p.m. join us for a meal or treat at Dairy Queen in Greensburg. A percentage of sales will be donated to our Missions Fund.
If you can't worship with us in person, listen to the message on Facebook or YouTube: vscott sharp.
Remember that visitors are always welcome at our little country church.
Verse of the Day
Malachi 4:2
2 But unto you that fear my name shall the Sun of righteousness arise with healing in his wings; and ye shall go forth, and grow up as calves of the stall.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.