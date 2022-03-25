Mount Moriah Baptist Church
Message for Sunday, March 27: “Be Faithful” Scriptures Exodus 20: 14.
Music Leader Sandy Oaks.
Monday Prayer meeting at 4:45 p.m.
After Prayer meeting at 5:45 p.m. Small group Bible study.
We live-stream every Sunday. If you cannot come to church join us on our live-streaming on Facebook and YouTube.
Check out our Facebook page at Mount Moriah Baptist Church, Adams, Indiana.
Also Mount Moriah Baptist Church is now also on YouTube at Mt Moriah Baptist Church.
Verse of the Day
Psalm 33:3
3 Sing unto him a new song; play skillfully with a loud noise.
