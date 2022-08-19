Mount Moriah Baptist Church
Our church is open for morning service.
Worship service at 10:30 a.m. with Pastor Bill Cordes.
Message for Sunday, August 21: “The Launch” Scriptures Acts 13: 1-3
Youth Church every Sunday during last half of Adult Church.
We are now live-streaming every Sunday; if you cannot come to church join us on our live streaming at 11 a.m.
Check out our Facebook page at: Mount Moriah Baptist Church, Adams, Indiana
Also, Mount Moriah Baptist Church is now on YouTube; just search for Mt Moriah Baptist Church Live Stream Adams.
Come visit us Sunday, visitors are always welcome!
Share your church news
The Daily News welcomes contributed articles from Southeastern Indiana churches.
News about upcoming special events such as church outings, picnics, plays or concerts is always welcomed.
Pastors or their designee are also welcome to share a summary of their most recent message from the pulpit, or an advance look at the message planned for the coming Sunday sermon.
We also welcome photos from church events and activities. Please make sure they are formatted as a .jpg file and sent as separate attachments, not embedded in a word processing document.
Submitted materials may be emailed to news@greensburgdailynews.com (be sure to put "Church News" in the subject line). They may also be mailed to or dropped off at the Daily News office, 135 S. Franklin St., Greensburg, IN 47240.
Questions may be directed to Daily News Editor Kevin L. Green at kevin.green@greensburgdailynews.com or 812-651-0885.
Verse of the Day
John 3:5
5 Jesus answered,Verily, verily, I say unto thee, Except a man be born of water and of the Spirit, he cannot enter into the kingdom of God.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.