Mount Moriah Baptist Church
Our Church is open for morning service and Monday Prayer meeting and small group Bible study.
Worship service at 10:30 a.m. with Pastor Bill Cordes and Music Leader Sandy Oaks.
Message for Sunday: “A Masterpiece” Ephesians 2: 1-10
Monday Prayer meeting at 5 p.m. with small group Bible study to follow at 6 p.m.
We are live-streaming every Sunday @ Mount Moriah Baptist Church, Adams, Indiana.
Please come and join us at church, visitors are always welcome. If you are unable to come to church join us live-stream.
Check out our Facebook page at: Mount Moriah Baptist Church, Adams, Indiana.
St. Catherine of Siena
The 83rd annual St. Catherine of Siena (Enochsburg) church picnic is scheduled for Sunday, September 5.
Plans include “Famous Fireside Inn Fried Chicken” or roast beef dinners served 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The cost is $12 for adults, $5 for children 12 and under.
There will also be mock turtle soup, homemade pies, games for children and adults, raffles, a country store, and more including a Beer Hall from noon to 5 p.m. (Indiana Gaming License #002472)
Star Baptist Church
Sunday, August 22, 9:30 a.m.: Sunday School for all ages. The adult class is studying the book of Romans.
10:30 a.m.: Worship, Scott Sharp, pastor. The message will be “Good Things Come to Those Who Wait.” Scripture: James 5:7-11.
If you are looking for a church family, or just want to visit a quaint little country church, won’t you join us?
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.