Homer Christian Union Church
Homer Christian Union Church will have their annual congregational meeting June 26 after 10 a.m. services.
Mount Moriah Baptist Church
Happy Father’s Day!
Message for Sunday, June 19: “The Prodigal Son” Scriptures Luke 15: 11-32
We are live-streaming every Sunday; if you cannot come to church join us on our live-streaming at 11 a.m.
Check out our Facebook page at: Mount Moriah Baptist Church, Adams, Indiana. Also, Mount Moriah Baptist Church is also on YouTube; search for: Mt Moriah Baptist Church Live Stream Adams.
Come visit us Sunday. Visitors are always welcome.
Star Baptist Church
You are invited to worship with us at 10:30 a.m. following Sunday School at 9:30. Sermon title: "Behind the Scenes Father" Scripture: Matthew 1:18-25. We will honor our fathers!
Next Sunday, June 26, join us for a fellowship dinner after worship. (Meat and drinks will be provided.)
We welcome visitors to our little church in the country!
Westport Christian Church
Vacation Bible School at Westport Christian Church. This year’s theme is “Holy Ghost Town” with the church campus set-up as a ghost town. The Bible theme is based on Acts 2:38 (NASB).
Children preschool and up to sixth grade are invited to attend VBS Sunday, June 26, to Wednesday, June 29. Each evening will start at 6 and conclude at 8:30, with registration beginning at 5:30.
For more information, contact the church at 812-591-3807.
Verse of the Day
James 5:20
20 Let him know, that he which converteth the sinner from the error of his way shall save a soul from death, and shall hide a multitude of sins.
