Star Baptist Church
Sunday, Nov. 17
9:30 a.m. - Sunday School for all ages.
10:30 a.m. - Worship, Scott Sharp, interim minister. The message will be "Sticks and Stones," scripture from Matthew 5:21-26. Greeter will be Peggy Collins. Deacons for November are Jeff Crackel and Chris Meyer.
Don't forget to bring your "Operation Christmas Child" boxes (the church will make the donation for shipping).
Saturday, Nov. 23
Pulled Pork dinner, 4 to 8 p.m., free-will offering goes to the Pack Away Hunger project. Come out and help us raise funds to feed the hungry world-wide! Carry-outs will be available. (If you need directions to the church, phone Mike at 317-512-1647.)
Sunday, Nov. 24 will be our Thanksgiving celebration following church. Turkey, dressing, mashed potatoes, gravy, and green beans will be provided. Bring a salad or dessert if you'd like. We have so much to be thankful for!
Visitors always welcome at our little country church!
Sandcreek Baptist Church
As I'm writing today, it's very cold outside, but the sun is shining nicely. Hope you're able to keep warm and busy.
This is the last week to bring your prepared "Shoe Box" and add it to the others that have been placed on the communion table in the sanctuary.
We will continue to have Bible Study at 6 p.m. on Wednesdays. Hope you're keeping up with this study as led by our Pastor Harold.
On Nov. 24, we are to have a harvest dinner following our 10 a.m. worship service. You are asked to bring a dessert of your choosing.
On Dec. 1, we will have the Hanging of the Greens service and decorate the sanctuary and any Sunday School rooms that you choose.
Looking forward to next year, we will "Pack Away Hunger" in February. Keep posted for the date as the time approaches. I will try to keep you informed.
As I come to the close of my news today, I'm looking forward to the upcoming holidays and time visiting with friends at Sandcreek on Sunday morning.
Hope to see you there and add you to my list of Sandcreek friends. Until then remember this:
"Worrying does not take away tomorrow's troubles, it takes away today's peace."
Sardinia Baptist Church
On Sunday, Nov. 17, we will celebrate our 56th annual Harvest Day with a special guest speaker and pitch-in dinner to follow.
The speaker in the morning worship service will be Robert (Bob) Woodyard, who was the pastor at Sardinia Baptist Church from August 1992 till June 1995.
The morning worship will begin at 10:30 a.m. with the dinner to follow at noon. Everyone is invited to attend.
Mount Moriah Baptist Church
Sunday School, 9:30 a.m.
Worship service at 10:30 a.m. with Pastor Bill Cordes and Worship Leader Jack Steeves.
Youth Church every Sunday during last half of Adult Church.
Message for Sunday 17th R.E.C./ Emmaus testimonies also Gideon’s speaker.
Monday night prayer meeting at 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday night Small Group Bible Study at 7 p.m.
Come visit us Sunday, visitors are always welcome.
Check out our Facebook page at: Mount Moriah Baptist Church, Adams, Indiana
