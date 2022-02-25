Cornerstone
Baptist ChurchOn Sunday, February 27, we will be having the singing group “The Riddells” with us to bring special music during the worship hour. If you have never heard this group you are in for a great blessing.
After service we will have a pitch-in dinner in the Fellowship Hall.
March 13 we will have “The Detty Sisters” back with us bringing special music.
Our Sunday school starts at 9:30 a.m. with coffee and donuts, then worship at 10:30.
We also have Wednesday night Bible study with supper starting at 6 p.m. then study at 6:30.
We are a King James Bible believing church and trust God as our lord and savior.{/div}
Mount Moriah Baptist Church
Message for Sunday, February 27: “The Palmolive Treatment” Exodus 20: 7
Youth Church every Sunday during last half of Adult Church.
Monday Prayer meeting at 4:45 p.m.
Monday night small group Bible study 5:45 p.m. (starts after prayer meeting).
We are live-streaming every Sunday @ Mount Moriah Baptist Church, Adams, Indiana.
Please come and join us at church, visitors are always welcome. If you are unable to come to church, join us live-stream.
Also, Mount Moriah Baptist Church is now also on YouTube; seaerch for Mt Moriah Baptist Church Live Stream Adams.
Star Baptist Church
You are invited to worship with us tomorrow! Sunday School: 9:30 a.m. The adult class, led by Mark Innis, will continue with highlights of the Old Testament.
Worship service is at 10:30 a.m., Scott Sharp, pastor. Sermon title: “Can I Get A Witness?” Scripture: John 5:31-40.
Ladies Missionary meeting: 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 2, at the church. Hostess is Carolyn Fenley. For devotions, you are asked to bring a poem or something about spring. (Robins are back. Yea!) All ladies of the church urged to attend for this time of fellowship and discussion of upcoming projects.
We welcome visitors to our little country church where we have lots of love to share!
Verse of the Day
1 Thessalonians 5:18
18 In every thing give thanks: for this is the will of God in Christ Jesus concerning you.
