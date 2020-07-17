Cornerstone Baptist Church
Cornerstone Baptist Church at the corner of Barachel and Broadway streets, will be having the southern gospel group,”Forgiven” this Sunday July 19th. Come hear their spirit filled singing and testifying during our worship service at 10:30 am. Sunday school begins at 9:30 with classes for all ages with coffee and doughnuts. Wednesday July 29th-Friday July 31st the church will be having a rally with the theme “Jesus is the light of the world”. Kindergarten through 12th grade are invited to come with family night on Friday where all families are invited with pizza served after. The rally will start nightly at 6:30-8 pm: Wednesday we will present the birth of Jesus,Thursday the Resurrection-cross, and Friday “Heaven or Hell” . If you need transportation please call Mack Garland at 812-593-5540.
Share your news!
The Daily News welcomes contributed articles from Southeastern Indiana churches.
News about upcoming special events such as church outings, picnics, plays or concerts is always welcomed.
Pastors or their designee are also welcome to share a summary of their most recent message from the pulpit, or an advance look at the message planned for the coming Sunday sermon.
We also welcome photos from church events and activities. Please make sure they are formatted as a .jpg file and sent as separate attachments, not embedded in a word processing document.
Submitted materials may be emailed to news@greesnburgdailynews.com (be sure to put “Church News” in the subject line). They may also be mailed to or dropped off at the Daily News office, 135 S. Franklin St., Greensburg, IN 47240.
Questions may be directed to Daily News Editor Kevin L. Green at kevin.green@greensburgdailynews.com or 812-663-3111 ext. 217056.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.