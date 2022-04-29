First Church of God
First Church of God & LifeLine Wesleyan is holding their monthly “Hands of Hope” food pantry drive-thru giveaway at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 7.
The location of the giveaway is on the campus at LifeLine Wesleyan, 2002 Moscow Road.
Mount Moriah Baptist Church
Worship service at 10:30 a.m. with Pastor Bill Cordes.
Message for Sunday: “Be Content.” Scriptures Exodus 20: 17
Communion/Outreach is this Sunday.
Music Leader Sandy Oaks.
Monday Prayer meeting at 4:45 p.m. After Prayer meeting, 5:45 p.m. small group Bible study.
We are now live every Sunday; if you cannot come to church, join us on our live streaming on Facebook and YouTube.
Check out our Facebook page at: Mount Moriah Baptist Church, Adams, Indiana
Also Mount Moriah Baptist Church is now also on YouTube in search put Mt Moriah Baptist Church Live Stream Adams.
Come visit us Sunday, visitors are always welcome.
Star Baptist Church
Sunday School, 9:30 a.m. Worship and Communion, 10:30 a.m. Scott Sharp, pastor.
Message: When obsessive reactions rattle you.
Scripture: Psalm 46:10
Wednesday at 1:30 p.m.: Ladies meet at the church to discuss Mission Projects and enjoy a time of fellowship. Hostess will be Wanda Imel, and Linda Wilcox will have devotions. We are accepting donations of “Socks for Mothers” for the Edna Martin Christian Center.
Visitors are always welcome, or watch Scott’s sermon on Facebook or YouTube (vscott sharp) if you can’t join us!
Share your church news
The Daily News welcomes contributed articles from Southeastern Indiana churches.
News about upcoming special events such as church outings, picnics, plays or concerts is always welcomed.
Pastors or their designee are also welcome to share a summary of their most recent message from the pulpit, or an advance look at the message planned for the coming Sunday sermon.
We also welcome photos from church events and activities. Please make sure they are formatted as a .jpg file and sent as separate attachments, not embedded in a word processing document.
Submitted materials may be emailed to news@greensburgdailynews.com (be sure to put “Church News” in the subject line). They may also be mailed to or dropped off at the Daily News office, 135 S. Franklin St., Greensburg, IN 47240.
Questions may be directed to Daily News Editor Kevin L. Green at kevin.green@greensburgdailynews.com or 812-651-0885.
Verse of the Day
1 Chronicles 16:11
11 Seek the LORD and his strength, seek his face continually.
