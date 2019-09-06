St. Mary's Catholic Church

Week's schedule of services and activities:

Sunday, September 8, Bible study, 9 a.m. meeting room 1. Happy Grandparents' Day and visit them.

Monday, September 9, 7:15 a.m. Communion Service, 7:15 a.m. Prayer Group, 7:15 a.m. Volleyball at Connersville, 5:30 p.m.

Tuesday, September 10, Rosary for the unborn, 11:30 a.m. Cross Country at Morristown, 4:30 p.m. Mass, 5:30 p.m. Soccer 5:30 p.m. at Greensburg High School. Young Adult Call Out, 6 p.m., Large Assembly.Adult Retreat meeting, 6:320 p.m.

Wednesday, September 11, Mass, 8:15 s.m. Religious Education, 6:3o p.m. TMIY (That Man is You) meets Wednesday evenings, beginning September 11, 6:30 p.m. in the church. Discover the Catholic vision of love and marriage. Register st the parish office or kjfmccullough@gmail.com for this free program.

Thursday, September 12, Mass, 2:30 p.m. at Heritage House. Soccer at South Ripley, 5:30 p.m.

Friday, September 13, Mass 2 p.m. at Crown Pointe.

Youth Council meeting, September 17, 6:30 - 7:30 p.m.

September 24, Study of the Mass, facilitated by Mike Novak, 6:30 p.m. and continuing Tuesdays for 6 weeks. Register by September 10, 812-663-8427, ext 204 or e-mail, anavarra@stmarysgreensburg.com

Learn about Dementis Basics and helpful tips, Sunday, September 15 at Havlik Center at Providence Hall at St. Mary-of-the Woods, Indiana Time, 1:30to 3:30 p.m and no cost to attend. Additional information by calling 812-535-2932 or wvc@spsmw.org.

Want Information about St. Mary's? Call 812-663-8427. Thank you, Lord, for yesterday, today and tomorrow.

Liberty Baptist Church

September 7, 2019

Church 10:30 a.m.

Because of the housing shortage near the military base where he was stationed, a young doctor and his wife and three children had to live in a hotel. A friend said to the six year old daughter. "Isn’t It too bad you don’t have a home?"

"Oh, we have a home, " she said. "Just don’t have a place to put it."

FaithPoints Lutheran Orthodox Church

St. Paul Christian University invites you to the Convocation of the Holy Spirit, October 4,5 and 6. Comedian Scott Gregory, Dr. Robert A. Schuller, Donna Schuller, Dr. Therese Eutsler, Dr. Mark Eutsler, and Dr. Brad Varvil will lead worship. All events will be held at Baymont Inn, Greensburg. For more information call 812-614-2160 or, www.faithpoints.org

Sandcreek Baptist Church

Today is a beautiful day so far.

Hope it stays this way and we have more ahead of us. As for what's going on at Sandcreek this is it.

I'm looking forward to this coming Sunday's speaker. It will be a friend of mine from days long ago. Well, maybe not that long. She is a good lady and I'm sure she will have a good message for us. Please keep her in your prayers, as I have been doing. She is a bit nervous about speaking so all prayers will be helpful. See you Sunday.

Sunday September 15th will be Women's Sunday and I have a part in it. Hope you'll come and be a part of our program. We will have a guest speaker from Bloomington and a lunch will be provided. If you're a member of Sandcreek and you're planning to stay for the lunch you might want to bring a dessert and we thank you in advance.

October 6th will be Rally Day and I'm hoping all of you will "rally" around us at Sandcreek in preparation for the next week which will be Vacation Bible School from the 7th- the 11th. The classes will be in the evening and I'm thinking there MAY be a light lunch for the kids and teachers. If you can be a teacher let Nancy know and I'm sure she'll find a place for you. She also needs help with recreation and the meal.

There was a plea in the bulletin this past week for someone to help decorate the dining hall for "hanging of the Greens" service.

Also, on Thursday, October 31st we will participate in the annual "Trunk or Treat". We will have booths set up in our parking lot. Please come and join in the fun of this annual event. I think that just about covers this upcoming week. I have a thought for you to remember......"You are the only Bible some unbelievers will ever read."

Think about that this week and be a good example. Hope to see you at church on Sunday and remember.....I WILL be watching for you from up front. Don't let me down or disappoint me.

God Bless and I'll see you Sunday.

Mount Moriah Baptist Church

3167 N. Co. Road 425 West

Adams, Indiana

Tel: 812-527-2689

Sunday School. 9:30 a.m.

Worship service at 10:30 a.m. - with Pastor Bill Cordes and Worship Leader Jack Steeves

Youth Church every Sunday during last half of Adult Church.

Message for Sunday 8th “One Congregation” is the title, Scripture is Acts 2:42 and Deuteronomy 16:1-4

Pastor Pal’s Heritage House Nursing Home Service at 2 p.m. Sunday 11th (People who have family members in the Heritage House Nursing Home please come and join them. Come worship with us).

Monday night Prayer meeting at 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday night Small Group Bible Study 7:00 p.m.

American Baptist Women Ministry (A.B.W.M.) meets second Thursday (9th ) of each month at 6:30 p.m.

Come visit us Sunday, Visitors are always welcome.

Check out our Facebook page at: Mount Moriah Baptist Church, Adams, Indiana