Cornerstone Baptist Church
Cornerstone Baptist Church will not be having “The Detty Sisters” with us to sing on April 30 for the morning worship at 10:30 a.m. Please pray for them as they had to cancel. We will be having the Southern Gospel group “Forgiven,” and if you have never heard them before, they are truly a blessing. This will be a benefit service with donations going to Eddie Tice. He will be having a double lung transplant. Eddie has spent the majority of his life in ministry to Christ through music and his passion for working with multiple youth groups. Donations will be used for expenses that have occurred through this process and his needs after the transplant. After this service there will be a pitch-in dinner. Please come be blessed and help a very needy cause.
First Baptist Church
First Baptist Church will host a reception for former pastor, Rev. Lee Riggs from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, May 7, in the church Fellowship Hall. The event is open to the community.
Mount Moriah Baptist Church
Message for Sunday, April 30: “Abundant Life,” Scriptures John 10: 1-10.
If you cannot come to church join us online at 6 p.m. Sundays. Check out our Facebook page at: Mount Moriah Baptist Church, Adams, Indiana. Also, Mount Moriah Baptist Church is now also on YouTube; in search, put Mt Moriah Baptist Church Live Stream Adams.
Visit us Sunday. Visitors are always welcome.
St. Maurice Church
St. Maurice Church in Napoleon annual spring rummage sale is scheduled for 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, May 5, and 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 6. Lots of clothing, shoes, household items, toys, jewelry, books, furniture, seasonal decor, spring plants, and miscellaneous items. $2 Bag Day on Saturday!
Star Baptist Church
Join us for breakfast at 9:30 a.m. Sunday (no Sunday School.) Yes, we just had an Easter breakfast, but this will be a “Fifth Sunday,” so everyone is invited to fellowship with us before worship service at 10:30 a.m.
Sermon title: “The Real Thing,” Scripture: John 10: 11-21.
The Ladies Missionary Aide will meet at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 3, at the church. All ladies of the church are urged to attend to discuss projects and enjoy a time of fellowship. Hostesses will be Wanda Imel and Gloria White. Linda Wilcox will have devotions. A special “Ladies Night” is being planned for May 19.
If you can’t worship with us, be sure to watch Scott’s message on FaceBook or YouTube.
Visitors always welcome!
Share your church news
The Daily News welcomes contributed articles from Southeastern Indiana churches.
News about upcoming special events such as church outings, picnics, plays or concerts is always welcomed.
Pastors or their designee are also welcome to share a summary of their most recent message from the pulpit, or an advance look at the message planned for the coming Sunday sermon.
We also welcome photos from church events and activities. Please make sure they are formatted as a .jpg file and sent as separate attachments, not embedded in a word processing document.
Submitted materials may be emailed to news@greensburgdailynews.com (be sure to put “Church News” in the subject line). They may also be mailed to or dropped off at the Daily News office, 135 S. Franklin St., Greensburg, IN 47240.
Questions may be directed to Daily News Editor Kevin L. Green at kevin.green@greensburgdailynews.com or 812-651-0885.
Verse of the Day
Jude 1:20
20 But ye, beloved, building up yourselves on your most holy faith, praying in the Holy Ghost,
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.