FaithPoints for Living Church
You are invited to worship on Easter Sunday at 9 a.m.
You will hear the Word of God from at least three different passages, and this week we will celebrate the Lord's Supper. All baptized believers are welcome to the Lord's table.
Check out our webpage at www.faithpoints.org or find us on Facebook @FaithPoints.
We are located at 408 W. Mill Street, Greensburg. Call 812-614-2160 for more information.
Liberty Baptist Church
April 10
10:30 a.m.: Morning Worship with the quarterly business meeting to follow immediately.
April 14 - Maundy Thursday
6 p.m.: Pitch-in dinner with Communion Service to follow.
April 15
7:30 p.m.: Good Friday service.
April 17 - Easter Sunday
7:30 a.m.: Sunrise Service.
8 a.m.: Breakfast.
9:30 a.m.: Morning Worship.
Everyone is invited to any of our services. We'd be glad to have friends come visit.
LifeLine Wesleyan Church
11 a.m. Saturday, April 16, Easter egg hunt. Bring your own basket.
This event will includes an egg hunt, face painting, a bounce house, games and prizes, and free food.
Mt. Moriah Baptist Church
Worship service at 10:30 a.m. with Pastor Bill Cordes.
Message for Sunday 10th “Come And See” Scriptures Matthew 28: 1-10
Music Leader Sandy Oaks.
Pastor Pal’s Sunday, 2 p.m. Second Sunday each month at the Heritage House Nursing Home. Come join us.
Monday Prayer meeting at 5 p.m.
After Prayer meeting at 5:45 p.m., small group Bible study.
Wednesday Second week Coffee Cup, 1 p.m. Devotions and brunch.
Thursday, April 14, 6:30 p.m., Maundy Thursday service and dinner.
We are now live-streaming every Sunday; if you cannot come to church, join us on our live streaming at 11:00 a.m.
Check out our Facebook page at: Mount Moriah Baptist Church, Adams, Indiana.
Also Mount Moriah Baptist Church is now also on YouTube; in search, put Mt. Moriah Baptist Church Live Stream Adams.
Come visit us Sunday, visitors are always welcome.
St. Peters Church
St. Peters Church at the corner of 700 N. and Finks Road, Osgood, is hosting an Easter egg hunt open to ages up to 10 years at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 16.
After the egg hunt, cookies and punch will be served in the fellowship hall and there will be two Easter baskets to be given away.
All are welcome.
Star Baptist Church
Join us for Palm Sunday Services! Sunday School is at 9:30 a.m. The adult class will conclude the "Walk Through the Old Testament" series led by Mark Innis. Worship is at 10:30, Scott Sharp, pastor. Message: "A Prophet and a King" Scripture: John 19:30.
Please note the change of time for Easter Sunday: Early Devotional and Hymn Service at 8 a.m. followed by breakfast. Morning Worship will be at 9:30 a.m. (no Sunday School).
Change your calendar, the Missions fundraiser at Dairy Queen has been moved to May 26.
The ladies of the church met Wednesday to discuss Missions Projects and enjoy a time of fellowship. Carolyn Finley had devotions. Our next project will be "Socks for Mothers" for the Edna Martin Christian Center. Everyone is invited to participate, just bring any kind of ladies' socks by May 8. We continue to take orders for Rada Cutlery, new catalogs available. Also, this is "Church Week" at Rural King. Submit your sales receipts for purchases April 7 to 20 and they will donate a percentage to the church. Thanks, Rural King!
Visitors welcome!
Westport Christian Church
Resurrection Sunday Celebration, 10 a.m. April 17 in the South Decatur JR/SR High School gymnasium.
For more information, contact Westport Christian Church at 812-591-3807.
Verse of the Day
Deuteronomy 31:6
6 Be strong and of a good courage, fear not, nor be afraid of them: for the Lord thy God, he it is that doth go with thee; he will not fail thee, nor forsake thee.
Share your church news with us
The Daily News welcomes contributed articles from Southeastern Indiana churches.
News about upcoming special events such as church outings, picnics, plays or concerts is always welcomed.
Pastors or their designee are also welcome to share a summary of their most recent message from the pulpit, or an advance look at the message planned for the coming Sunday sermon.
We also welcome photos from church events and activities. Please make sure they are formatted as a .jpg file and sent as separate attachments, not embedded in a word processing document.
Submitted materials may be emailed to news@greensburgdailynews.com (be sure to put "Church News" in the subject line). They may also be mailed to or dropped off at the Daily News office, 135 S. Franklin St., Greensburg, IN 47240.
Questions may be directed to Daily News Editor Kevin L. Green at kevin.green@greensburgdailynews.com or 812-651-0885.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.