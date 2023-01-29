Star Baptist Church
All are invited to our “Fifth Sunday Fellowship Breakfast” at 9:30 a.m. (No Sunday School), followed by worship at 10:30, Scott Sharp, pastor. Sermon title: “Does This Prayer Thing Really Work?” Scripture: Philippians 4:6-7
If you have a favorite hymn we haven’t sung for a while, let us know, and we’re always looking for special music--any hidden talent out there?
Visitors are always welcome to our little church in the country!
Verse of the Day 1 Peter 2:9
9 But ye are a chosen generation, a royal priesthood, an holy nation, a peculiar people; that ye should shew forth the praises of him who hath called you out of darkness into his marvelous light:
