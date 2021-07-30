Mount Moriah Baptist Church
Our church is now open for morning service as well as Wednesday Prayer meeting and small group Bible study.
Worship service at 10:30 a.m. with Pastor Bill Cordes.
Message for Sunday: “A New Power” Scriptures Ephesians 1:15-23. Special music by Sandy Oaks. This is our Communion/Outreach Sunday.
Monday Prayer meeting at 5 p.m.
Monday night small group Bible study at 6 p.m. (starts after prayer meeting).
We are now live-streaming every Sunday at Moriah Baptist Church, Adams, Indiana.
Please come and join us at church, visitors are always welcome. If you are unable to come to church join our live-stream.
Check out our Facebook page at: Mount Moriah Baptist Church, Adams, Indiana.
St. Maurice Church
St. Maurice Church in Napoleon is hosting a Community Blood Drive from noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday, August 3 at their parish hall. Appointments are strongly encouraged and can be scheduled online at www.hoxworth.org/groups/napoleon, or call Arlene Gehl at 812-852-4394. Walk-ins will be accommodated as social distance protocol allows.
Star Baptist Church
9:30 a.m. Sunday, August 1 – Sunday School; 10:30 a.m. – Worship and Communion, Scott Sharp, pastor. Sermon: “The Back Nine.” Scripture: Psalm 71. There will be special music.
Following the service we invite everyone to stay for a dinner to honor Jon and Jan Carlstrom. Fried chicken and drinks will be provided; bring a side dish or dessert if you like. (Our first “social” since the pandemic!)
If you can’t join us, the sermon will be available on FaceBook and YouTube: vscott sharp
Visitors always welcome!
Share your church news!
The Daily News welcomes contributed articles from Southeastern Indiana churches.
News about upcoming special events such as church outings, picnics, plays or concerts is always welcomed.
Pastors or their designee are also welcome to share a summary of their most recent message from the pulpit, or an advance look at the message planned for the coming Sunday sermon.
We also welcome photos from church events and activities. Please make sure they are formatted as a .jpg file and sent as separate attachments, not embedded in a word processing document.
Submitted materials may be emailed to news@greensburgdailynews.com (be sure to put “Church News” in the subject line). They may also be mailed to or dropped off at the Daily News office, 135 S. Franklin St., Greensburg, IN 47240.
Questions may be directed to Daily News Editor Kevin L. Green at kevin.green@greensburgdailynews.com or 812-663-3111 ext. 217056.
Information provided
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.