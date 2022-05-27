Mount Moriah Baptist Church
Our church is open for morning service. Worship service is at 10:30 a.m. with Pastor Bill Cordes.
The message for Sunday, May 29, is: “Friend In Need” Scriptures Luke 11: 5-8
Music Leader Sandy Oaks.
Monday Prayer meeting at 4:45 p.m.
After Prayer meeting, 5:45 p.m., small group Bible study.
We are now live-streaming every Sunday; if you cannot come to church join us on our live-streaming on Facebook and YouTube. Just search for
Mt Moriah Baptist Church Live Stream Adams.
Check out our Facebook page at Mount Moriah Baptist Church, Adams, Indiana.
Come visit us Sunday, visitors are always welcome.
STAR BAPTIST CHURCH
Sunday School is at 9:30 a.m. with classes for all ages.
The adult class continues a study of "Jacob and Esau" led this week by Mark Innis. Worship will include a Memorial Day Service with Pastor Scott Sharp. Sermon title: "Righteous in the Sight of God" Scripture: Luke 7:28.
After a fun evening at Dairy Queen on Thursday as a fundraiser for missions, the ladies of the church will return to Dairy Queen Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. for their monthly meeting (June 1) with Betty Lemmons, hostess.
Bring your socks for men by June 12 so they can be delivered to the Edna Martin Christian Center before Father's Day.
Visitors are always welcome to our little church in the country.
Share your church news with us
The Daily News welcomes contributed articles from Southeastern Indiana churches.
News about upcoming special events such as church outings, picnics, plays or concerts is always welcomed.
Pastors or their designee are also welcome to share a summary of their most recent message from the pulpit, or an advance look at the message planned for the coming Sunday sermon.
We also welcome photos from church events and activities. Please make sure they are formatted as a .jpg file and sent as separate attachments, not embedded in a word processing document.
Submitted materials may be emailed to news@greensburgdailynews.com (be sure to put "Church News" in the subject line). They may also be mailed to or dropped off at the Daily News office, 135 S. Franklin St., Greensburg, IN 47240.
Questions may be directed to Daily News Editor Kevin L. Green at kevin.green@greensburgdailynews.com or 812-651-0885.
Verse of the Day
Ephesians 3:16-21
16 That he would grant you, according to the riches of his glory, to be strengthened with might by his Spirit in the inner man; 17 That Christ may dwell in your hearts by faith; that ye, being rooted and grounded in love, 18 May be able to comprehend with all saints what is the breadth, and length, and depth, and height; 19 And to know the love of Christ, which passeth knowledge, that ye might be filled with all the fulness of God. 20 Now unto him that is able to do exceeding abundantly above all that we ask or think, according to the power that worketh in us, 21 Unto him be glory in the church by Christ Jesus throughout all ages, world without end. Amen.
