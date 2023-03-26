Good Friday service
Southern Decatur County Good Friday service will be at 7 p.m. Friday, April 7, at Venue on 3, 107 Underwood Drive, Westport. Join us as we remember Good Friday.
Lifeline Wesleyan Church
Easter Egg Hunt at Lifeline Wesleyan Church, 2002 Moscow Road, Greensburg. Bounce house, facepainting, etc. with egg hunt at noon. For ages up to 12. Open to the public.
Mount Moriah Baptist Church
Worship service at 10:30 a.m. with a guest speaker.
Youth Church every Sunday during the last half of Adult Church.
Music Coordinator Jack Steeves and Music Leader Sandy Oaks.
Monday Prayer meeting at 5 p.m. After Prayer meeting, at 6 p.m., small group Bible study.
Wednesday Second Week Coffee Cup at 1 p.m. Devotions and brunch.
If you cannot come to church, join us online at 6 p.m. Sundays.
Check out our Facebook page at Mount Moriah Baptist Church, Adams, Indiana. Also, Mount Moriah Baptist Church is now also on YouTube; in search, put Mt Moriah Baptist Church Live Stream Adams.
Come and visit us Sunday. Visitors are always welcome.
Star Baptist Church
Please note change of times for Easter Services (April 9): Sunrise Service will be at 8 a.m., followed by breakfast, then Easter Worship at 9:30 a.m. (no Sunday School), and an Easter Egg Hunt!
Join us tomorrow for Sunday School at 9:30 a.m., and Worship at 10:30, Scott Sharp, pastor. Message: “Bitter or Better?” Scripture: Genesis 37:2-33 and 39:1-6.
This Thursday, March 30, meet us at Dairy Queen in Greensburg for dinner or a treat, fun, and fellowship. A percentage of sales from 4 p.m. to closing will be donated to our Missions Fund!
Visitors are always welcome at our little country church!
Westport Baptist Church
Sunday, March 26, Sunday School 9:30 a.m. Worship service at 10:30 with Interim Pastor Dennis Bickers delivering the message.
An ice cream social will follow the morning worship.
The congregation wishes to express their love and appreciation to Pastor Dennis for his shepherding over the last two and a half-years.
King’s Kids Practice at 5:30. FRoGs (youth K-6) 6 to 7:30. Adult choir practice 6:15 to 7:30.
Westport Christian Church
Living Last Supper Communion Play will be presented at Westport Christian Church at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 6. Everyone is welcome to attend. The church is located at 102 W. Mulberry Street, Westport. For more information, call 812-591-3807.
A special invitation for everyone to come to South Decatur Elementary School at 10 a.m. on Resurrection Sunday, April 9. Join us in the gymnasium on this special day for a time of worship. This is hosted by Westport Christian Church. The school’s address is 9302 S. C 420 W., Greensbur. For more information, call 812-591-3807.
Verse of the Day
Isaiah 40:30-31
30 Even the youths shall faint and be weary, and the young men shall utterly fall: 31 But they that wait upon the Lord shall renew their strength; they shall mount up with wings as eagles; they shall run, and not be weary; and they shall walk, and not faint.
