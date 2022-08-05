Cornerstone Baptist Church
Cornerstone Baptist Church is having family day this Sunday with a pitch-in meal following morning service.
The Carrico family will be ministering to us in song starting at 10:30 a.m.
We are a King James Bible believing church that stands on the word of God.
Come join us for a good meal and to be blessed.
LifeLine Wesleyan Church
LifeLine Wesleyan Church will host the GloryWay Singers at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, August 21.
Mount Moriah Baptist Church
Message for Sunday, August 7: "The Pharisee and Tax Collector.” Scriptures Luke 18: 10-14
Music Leader Sandy Oaks
Monday Prayer meeting at 5 p.m.
After Prayer meeting 5:45 p.m. small group Bible study.
Wednesday Second week Coffee Cup 1 p.m. Devotions and brunch.
If you cannot come to church join us on our live-streaming at 11 a.m.
Check out our Facebook page at: Mount Moriah Baptist Church, Adams, Indiana
Also Mount Moriah Baptist Church is now also on YouTube; in search put Mt Moriah Baptist Church Live Stream Adams.
Come visit us Sunday, visitors are always welcome.
Star Baptist Church
The adult Sunday School class will resume its study of Galatians using RightNowMedia. Please read chapter 3.
Worship will follow at 10:30 a.m. with Scott Sharp, pastor. Message: “The Verdict Is In.” Scripture: Mark 12:1-13.
Next Thursday, August 11, help us raise funds for missions at Dairy Queen in Greensburg from 4 p.m. to closing! Thanks to Dairy Queen for donating a portion of sales!
Verse of the Day
Micah 7:18-19
18 Who is a God like unto thee, that pardoneth iniquity, and passeth by the transgression of the remnant of his heritage? he retaineth not his anger for ever, because he delighteth in mercy. 19 He will turn again, he will have compassion upon us; he will subdue our iniquities; and thou wilt cast all their sins into the depths of the sea.
