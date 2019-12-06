FaithPoints
Please worship with us on Sundays at 9 a.m. as we gather at Baymont Inn, Greensburg.
This Sunday, we celebrate the Second Sunday of Advent.
On the fourth Sunday of Advent, Dec. 22, we welcome local singer Adam Hungate as he will perform songs of the season. Everyone is welcome.
For more information, call 812-503-2170 or visit www.faithpoints.org
Star Baptist Church
Sunday, Dec. 8, 9:30 a.m. – Sunday School. The adult class will watch a video and discuss chapter 20 of “The Story.” (While enjoying pastries, coffee, and juice!)
10:30 a.m. – Worship Service, Scott Sharp, interim pastor. Sermon topic: “Affluenza,” Scripture Luke 12:13-31. The second candle of the Advent Wreath will be lit. Greeters will be Jeff and Sandy Crackel; deacons for December are Mike Scudder and Joe Hobbs.
Next Sunday evening, Dec. 15, will be our annual Christmas Soup Supper. All are welcome to join us as we celebrate the birth of Jesus and fellowship with our church family. Soups and drinks will be provided; bring a dessert or side dish if you’d like at 5:30 p.m.
Visitors always welcome!
St. Peters United Church of Christ
“Finks Church” will be presenting their Christmas Cantata “Come Let Us Adore” directed by Connie DeBurger on Dec. 22nd at the morning worship service at 10 a.m.
We are located at the corner of 700 N. and Finks Road, Osgood. All are welcome to come and enjoy this special performance.
Sandcreek Baptist Church
Hope things are going well with you and your family. Looking forward to all of the Christmas related things that go on at Sandcreek.
The “village” is up and so is the “poinsettia tree.” Now to get the rest in place.
The nativity is also where it belongs and the tree is decorated. Someone has been busy getting everything ready and in place!
As for upcoming services, we will continue with our usual morning services and add an additional evening service on Christmas Eve.
As far as I know, there will be a service on Christmas Eve. It’s always a good one. You won’t want to miss it. You’ll just have to stay in touch and see what I come up with in the next few weeks.
Remember this: “Worrying does not take away tomorrows troubles, it just takes away today’s peace.”
Hope you have a good week and that I’ll see you at Sandcreek on Sunday.
Remember, I will be looking for you.
