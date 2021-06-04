Mount Moriah Baptist Church
Our church is now open for morning service, Monday Prayer meeting and small group Bible study.
Worship service at 10:30 a.m. with Pastor Bill Cordes and Music Leader Sandy Oaks.
Message for Sunday: “No Obligation.” Scriptures Romans 8: 5-17
Communion/Outreach is first Sunday each month.
Monday Prayer meeting at 5 p.m.
Monday night small group Bible study at 6 p.m. (starts after prayer meeting).
We are now live-streaming every Sunday @ Mount Moriah Baptist Church, Adams, Indiana.
Please come and join us at church,visitors are always welcome. If you are unable to come to church join our live-stream.
Check out our Facebook page: Mount Moriah Baptist Church, Adams, Indiana
Star Baptist Church
Sunday, June 6, 10:30 a.m. - Worship, Children's Church, and Communion, Scott Sharp, pastor.
This week's message "The Fisace of God." Scripture: Isaiah 55:6-9.
We are resuming Sunday School at 9:30 a.m. soon; it will be so good to have this time of Bible Study and Fellowship prior to the regular worship service.
Visitors are always welcome! What better way to start the week than to be in the house of the Lord with our church family.
The message is also available on FaceBook: Star Baptist Church, or YouTube: vscott sharp
Share your church news with us
The Daily News welcomes contributed articles from Southeastern Indiana churches.
News about upcoming special events such as church outings, picnics, plays or concerts is always welcomed.
Pastors or their designee are also welcome to share a summary of their most recent message from the pulpit, or an advance look at the message planned for the coming Sunday sermon.
We also welcome photos from church events and activities. Please make sure they are formatted as a .jpg file and sent as separate attachments, not embedded in a word processing document.
Submitted materials may be emailed to news@greensburgdailynews.com (be sure to put "Church News" in the subject line). They may also be mailed to or dropped off at the Daily News office, 135 S. Franklin St., Greensburg, IN 47240.
Questions may be directed to Daily News Editor Kevin L. Green at kevin.green@greensburgdailynews.com or 812-663-3111 ext. 217056.
