First Presbyterian Church
We joyfully invite you to First Presbyterian Church, 226 N. Morgan Street, Rushville, on Sunday, May 29. at 11 a.m. for our 5th Sunday Music Worship.
This worship will feature patriotic music honoring our country's men and women who have and do serve in the military branches.
Under the direction of David Doyle, duets, quartets, and the Chancel Choir will sing inspirational songs. Solos will be sung by David Doyle and Connie Martin. Plus, piano duets will be offered by Mary Jane Truster and Rev. Marena Vittorio-Schindler.
Greensburg First Presbyterian Church, 202 N. Franklin Street, Greensburg, will offer an earlier version of this patriotic worship at 9:30 a.m. May 29. Musicians will include Carolyn McIntosh and Cathy and Jeff Lincourt.
Pastors Garrett and Marena Vittorio-Schindler of both congregations welcome you to celebrate the Memorial Day weekend through one of these worships of uplifting music.
Mount Moriah Baptist Church
Our Church at 3167 N. CR 425 W., Adams, is open for morning service.
Worship service at 10:30 a.m. with Pastor Bill Cordes.
Message for Sunday the 15th: “Be Content” Scriptures Exodus 20: 17
Music Leader Sandy Oaks
Monday Prayer meeting at 4:45 p.m.
After Prayer meeting 5:45 p.m. small group Bible study.
We are live-streaming every Sunday; if you cannot come to church join our live-stream on Facebook and YouTube.
Check out our Facebook page at Mount Moriah Baptist Church, Adams, Indiana.
Also Mount Moriah Baptist Church is now also on YouTube in search put Mt Moriah Baptist Church
Live Stream Adams.
Come visit us Sunday, visitors are always welcome.
Star Baptist Church
Services for May 15: Sunday School at 9:30 a.m. with classes for all ages. The adult/teen combined class will finish the "Not A Fan" study led by George Connall. Worship at 10:30 a.m., Scott Sharp, pastor. Sermon: "Row, Row, Row Your Boat" Scriptures: John 6:15-21, Matthew 14:24-31.
The basket is out for men's socks for the Edna Martin Christian Center; let's fill it up by June 12 to be delivered in time for Father's Day.
Join us at Dairy Queen in Greensburg 4 p.m. to closing May 26 for a meal or treat. They will donate a percentage of sales to our Missions Fund.
Camp schedules and registration forms are available for the Baptist Youth Camp near Westport. Check out the fun options!
We welcome visitors to our little church in the country where we still sing the old favorite hymns with piano and organ and have lots of love to share!
Share your church news with us
The Daily News welcomes contributed articles from Southeastern Indiana churches.
News about upcoming special events such as church outings, picnics, plays or concerts is always welcomed.
Pastors or their designee are also welcome to share a summary of their most recent message from the pulpit, or an advance look at the message planned for the coming Sunday sermon.
We also welcome photos from church events and activities. Please make sure they are formatted as a .jpg file and sent as separate attachments, not embedded in a word processing document.
Submitted materials may be emailed to news@greensburgdailynews.com (be sure to put "Church News" in the subject line). They may also be mailed to or dropped off at the Daily News office, 135 S. Franklin St., Greensburg, IN 47240.
Questions may be directed to Daily News Editor Kevin L. Green at kevin.green@greensburgdailynews.com or 812-651-0885.
Verse of the Day
1 Peter 1:21
21 Who by him do believe in God, that raised him up from the dead, and gave him glory; that your faith and hope might be in God.
