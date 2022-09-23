Mount Moriah Baptist Church
Mount Moriah Baptist Church is open for morning service.
Worship service at 10:30 a.m. with Pastor Bill Cordes.
Message for Sunday, September 25: “A New World” Scriptures Acts 16:6-12
Youth Church every Sunday during last half of Adult Church.
Music Leader Sandy Oaks.
Monday Prayer meeting at 5 p.m.
After Prayer meeting, at 5:45 p.m., small group Bible study.
We now live-stream every Sunday; if you cannot come to church join us on our live-stream at 11 a.m.
Check out our Facebook page at: Mount Moriah Baptist Church, Adams, Indiana
Mount Moriah Baptist Church is now also on You Tube; in search put Mt Moriah Baptist Church Live Stream Adams.
Come visit us Sunday, visitors are always welcome.
Sandcreek Baptist Church
Sandcreek Baptist Church announces its Sunday school restart. Children, youth, and adult classes will begin at 9 a.m. on the 9th of October, 2022. There will be an opening assembly followed by individual groups. The classes will cover guided instruction, discussion, and vital points of biblical teaching.
The children’s class will be taught by Carren Dieckmann. Emogene Carter will instruct the youth. The adult class will be led by Dennis Shepherd. Kelly Carter, Sunday school superintendent, urges people to invite family and friends to become part of the Sunday school program.
Share your church news!
The Daily News welcomes contributed articles from Southeastern Indiana churches.
News about upcoming special events such as church outings, picnics, plays or concerts is always welcomed.
Pastors or their designee are also welcome to share a summary of their most recent message from the pulpit, or an advance look at the message planned for the coming Sunday sermon.
We also welcome photos from church events and activities. Please make sure they are formatted as a .jpg file and sent as separate attachments, not embedded in a word processing document.
Submitted materials may be emailed to news@greensburgdailynews.com (be sure to put "Church News" in the subject line). They may also be mailed to or dropped off at the Daily News office, 135 S. Franklin St., Greensburg, IN 47240.
Questions may be directed to Daily News Editor Kevin L. Green at kevin.green@greensburgdailynews.com or 812-651-0885.
Verse of the Day
June 25
31 But they that wait upon the LORD shall renew their strength; they shall mount up with wings as eagles; they shall run, and not be weary; and they shall walk, and not faint.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.