Mount Moriah Baptist Church
Message for Sunday, Aug. 8: “Go Hide” Scriptures. 1 Kings: 17: 1-7
Youth Church every Sunday during the last half of Adult Church.
Music Coordinator Jack Steeves and Music Leader Sandy Oaks
After prayer meeting at 6 p.m., small group Bible study.
If you cannot come to church, join us online at 6 p.m. Check out our Facebook page at Mount Moriah Baptist Church, Adams, Indiana. Also, Mount Moriah Baptist Church is now on YouTube; in search, put Mt Moriah Baptist Church Live Stream Adams.
Come visit us Sunday, visitors are always welcome.
St. Mary’s Catholic Church
St. Mary Parish is offering sessions for those interested in the Catholic faith. These classes will focus on the beliefs and professed faith of the Catholic religion. Information will be presented on a variety of topics including scripture, religious history and prayer.
Anyone interested may call the parish office at 812-663-8427 x 204 for more info or to sign up. All are welcome.
Sessions begin at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 31, at the church.
Star Baptist Church
Come worship with us at our little country church where we still use piano and organ and sing some of the old hymns! (Sometimes we have some other interesting instruments also.) Sermon title: “Which Side of the Fence?” Scripture: John 11:45-57. We have communion on the first Sunday of the month, and invite all believers to participate.
One of our current Missions Projects is “Socks for Kids.” Any kind of children’s socks appropriate for school may be donated this month. Let’s fill the baskets!
Visitors always welcome!
Share your church news
The Daily News welcomes contributed articles from Southeastern Indiana churches.
News about upcoming special events such as church outings, picnics, plays or concerts is always welcomed.
Pastors or their designee are also welcome to share a summary of their most recent message from the pulpit, or an advance look at the message planned for the coming Sunday sermon.
We also welcome photos from church events and activities. Please make sure they are formatted as a .jpg file and sent as separate attachments, not embedded in a word processing document.
Submitted materials may be emailed to news@greensburgdailynews.com (be sure to put “Church News” in the subject line). They may also be mailed to or dropped off at the Daily News office, 135 S. Franklin St., Greensburg, IN 47240.
Questions may be directed to Daily News Editor Kevin L. Green at kevin.green@greensburgdailynews.com or 812-651-0885.
Verse of the Day
Psalm 22:19
19 But be not thou far from me, O Lord: O my strength, haste thee to help me.
