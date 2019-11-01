Star Baptist Church
Sunday, Nov. 3 to 9:30 a.m. - Sunday School for all ages. 10:30 a.m. - Worship and Communion Service, Scott Sharp, interim pastor. Message: "Let it Shine!" Scripture: Matthew 5:14-16. Greeters will be Joe and Whitney Bredewater.
Decatur County Baptist Men's Brotherhood will meet at Liberty Baptist Church for dinner, a program, and fellowship. Contact Mike Scudder for reservations.
"Operation Christmas Child" boxes are due back by Nov. 17. (The church will make the donation for shipping.)
Don't forget to change your clocks! Visitors are always welcome. Check out the beautiful leaves on your way to our little country church, CR 650 N and CR 400 W.
Sandcreek Baptist Church
As I'm writing today, it's not a very pretty day. It's dark and rainy. Don't like that kind of day. I prefer lots of sunshine.
As for the news from Sandcreek, this is it.
By the time you get to church on Sunday Halloween will be over and I won't be sorry. I just don't like all of the scary things that are out there for fun!
As for what's going on at our church, just read on.
This week we will have a Brotherhood meeting at Liberty Baptist Church on Nov. 5 at 6:30 p.m.
If you are a part of this group then plan to attend.
The Deacons will meet at 5:30 on the 13th. If you are a deacon, mark your calendar and plan to attend.
The shoe boxes have been packed and are ready for shipment to the specified location. Hope you were a part of this program. If not, how about next year? Put it on your calendar in red pencil.
There will be a "Harvest Dinner" on the 24th. You are asked to bring a dessert if you plan to attend.
The annual "Hanging of the Greens" is set for Dec. 1. Plan to come and help decorate the church and dining hall for Christmas. There may be a meal, so plan what you'll bring for dessert.
My request for this day is a little sunshine before I go to bed tonight.
Keep the people in California in your prayers. Those fires are not a fun thing to have to battle.
In closing, I want to leave you with this thought by AW Tozer. It was in our bulletin this past Sunday.
"God is looking for those with whom He can do the impossible. What a pity that we plan only the things we can do by ourselves."
Hope you're having a good day and that you plan to attend Sandcreek this coming Sunday. See you there!
Liberty Baptist Church
Nov. 3. 2019
Church 10:30 a.m.
Nov. 5, 2019 - The Men’s Brotherhood will meet at our church. Meal at 6:30 a.m.
Remember to set your clocks back one hour Nov. 3
Mount Moriah Baptist Church
Sunday School, 9:30 a.m.
Worship service at 10:30 a.m. with Pastor Bill Cordes and Worship Leader Jack Steeves.
Message for Sunday, Nov. 3: “A Den of Loins” is the title, Scriptures are Daniel 6: 1-28.
Youth Church every Sunday during last half of Adult Church.
This is our Communion/Outreach Sunday.
Monday night Prayer meeting at 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Small Group Study in Annex at 7 p.m.
Come visit us Sunday, visitors are always welcome.
Check out our Facebook page at Mount Moriah Baptist Church in Adams, Indiana
