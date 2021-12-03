Mount Moriah Baptist Church
Message for Sunday, December 5: “A Horn of Salvation” Scriptures Luke 1:68-79
Music Leader Sandy Oaks.
This is our Communion/Outreach Sunday.
Pastor Pal’s Sunday, 2 p.m. Second Sunday each month at the Heritage House Nursing Home. Come join us.
Monday Prayer meeting at 5 p.m.
After Prayer meeting at 5:45 p.m. small group Bible study.
Wednesday Second week Cup 1 p.m. Devotions and Brunch.
We are now live-streaming every Sunday if you cannot come to church join us on our live-streaming at 11 a.m.
Check out our Facebook page at: Mount Moriah Baptist Church, Adams, Indiana
Come visit us Sunday, visitors are always welcome.
Star Baptist Church
Sunday, December 5: The adult class will conclude the series on "God's Unbreakable Promises."
Morning Worship at 10:30 a.m. will include lighting the second Advent Candle representing Peace. Scott Sharp, pastor. Sermon: "A Mighty God." Scripture: Isaiah 9:1-6.
We observe Communion on the first Sunday of each month, and all Believers are invited to participate.
December 12, 5 p.m. will be our annual soup supper followed by lots of music and a Christmas Devotional. Visitors are always welcome!
Westport Baptist Church
The Living Witness Choir will present a Christmas cantata, “Christmas Changes Everything,” at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, December 5, during the worship service at the church. This musical focuses on the hope and joy Christmas brings through the birth of our Savior, Jesus Christ.
The choir is directed by Deanna McCullough and accompanied by Jennifer Chastain and Elizabeth Flessner. Narrators will include Elizabeth and Allison Flessner, Janet Teitsort, Gloria Alumbaugh, and Derek Chastain. Soloists will include Jennifer Chastain, Natalie Smiley, Nancy Purvis, and Matt Flessner.
The FrOG (Friends of God) Children’s Choir will combine with adult choir for a special presentation.
The public is invited to attend the special service. The church is located on East Main Street in Westport.
Westport Christian Church
A Christmas concert featuring The Dave Melton Family will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, December 14, at Westport Christian Church. Everyone is welcome to attend. The church is located at 102 W. Mulberry Street, Westport.
For more information, call the church at 812-591-3807.
Verse of the Day
2 Peter 3:7
7 But the heavens and the earth, which are now, by the same word are kept in store, reserved unto fire against the day of judgment and perdition of ungodly men.
