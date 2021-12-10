Cornerstone Baptist Church
Cornerstone Baptist Church is having the following activities this month:
December 11 will be the Association Christmas meeting and dinner at Symrna Baptist Missionary Church starting at noon.
December 12 we will have Bruce Delagne and his wife from the Bible Tract League singing to us and sharing the ministry of the Bible Tract League.
December 19 is our Christmas program in the morning service. We will also be having our Christmas dinner after service; please bring a covered dish.
Let us remember to be thankful for all God has given us and will continue doing for us. Be sure to wish all a 'Merry Christmas."
Mount Moriah Baptist Church
Message for Sunday, December 12: “Make Ready” Luke 3:1-6
Monday Prayer meeting at 4:45 p.m.
Monday night small group Bible study 5:45 p.m. (will start after prayer meeting).
Pastor Pal’s Sunday, 2 p.m. on the second Sunday each month at the Heritage House Nursing Home. Come join us.
Wednesday Second week Cup 1 p.m. Devotions and brunch.
Please come and join us at church. If you are unable to come to church join us live-stream.
Star Baptist Church
This will be the third Sunday in Advent. The Candle representing Joy will be lit during the worship service that begins at 10:30 a.m. following Sunday School at 9:30 a.m. Sermon: "The Everlasting Father." Scripture: Isaiah 9:1 and 9:6. Pastor: Scott Sharp.
Then at 5 p.m. everyone is invited for our annual Soup Supper and Christmas Fellowship. Chili and other soups will be furnished, bring a friend and a dessert or other snack food if you like.
This will be a casual evening, a chance to get to know our church family and enjoy the Christmas season.
We will close with singing favorite Christmas carols, special music, and a short devotional.
Visitors welcome!
Westport Christian Church
A Christmas concert featuring The Dave Melton Family will be held at the Westport Christian Church at 10 a.m. Tuesday, December 14. Everyone is welcome to attend. For more information, please call the church at 812-591-3807.
Share your church news with us
The Daily News welcomes contributed articles from Southeastern Indiana churches.
News about upcoming special events such as church outings, picnics, plays or concerts is always welcomed.
Pastors or their designee are also welcome to share a summary of their most recent message from the pulpit, or an advance look at the message planned for the coming Sunday sermon.
We also welcome photos from church events and activities. Please make sure they are formatted as a .jpg file and sent as separate attachments, not embedded in a word processing document.
Submitted materials may be emailed to news@greensburgdailynews.com (be sure to put "Church News" in the subject line). They may also be mailed to or dropped off at the Daily News office, 135 S. Franklin St., Greensburg, IN 47240.
Questions may be directed to Daily News Editor Kevin L. Green at kevin.green@greensburgdailynews.com or 812-651-0885.
Verse of the Day
Psalm 1:6
6 For the LORD knoweth the way of the righteous: but the way of the ungodly shall perish.
