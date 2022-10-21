Big Flatrock Christian Church
Sunday, October 23, is Knowles Shaw/Homecoming Day at Big Flatrock Christian Church.
We are honoring the memory of one of our charter members, the Rev. Knowles Shaw (1834-1879), who preached his first sermon at Big Flatrock on the third Sunday in October, 1858, then went on to hold revival meetings across the United States, bringing over 20,000 souls to Christ.
He wrote at least 115 songs, including "Bringing in the Sheaves." Services begin at 10:30 a.m. followed by a pitch-in dinner.
First Baptist Church
The Triumphant Quartet will be holding a concert at 6 p.m. November 20 at First Baptist Church in Greensburg. Doors open at 5 p.m. A free-will offering will be taken during the concert. The community is invited.
Mount Moriah Baptist Church
Our Church is open for morning service.
Worship service at 10:30 a.m. - with Pastor Bill Cordes
Message for Sunday, October 23: "The power of the Word.” Scriptures Act 18: 23 ;19:41
Youth Church every Sunday during last half of Adult Church.
Music Leader Sandy Oaks.
Monday Prayer meeting at 5 p.m.
After Prayer meeting, at 5:45 p.m., small group Bible study.
We are now live-streaming every Sunday; if you cannot come to church join us via our live-stream at 11 a.m. (Mount Moriah Baptist Church, Adams, Indiana.)
Check out our Facebook page: Mount Moriah Baptist Church, Adams, Indiana. Also, Mount Moriah Baptist Church is now on YouTube; in search put Mt Moriah Baptist Church Live Stream Adams.
Come visit us Sunday. Visitors are always welcome.
Star Baptist Church
Sunday School, 9:30 a.m. The adult class will finish the study "Anti-Christ, America, and End of Age." Worship is at 10:30 a.m., Scott Sharp, pastor. Message: "The Real Thirst Quencher" Scripture: John 7:37-52.
Next Sunday, October 30, we will have a fellowship breakfast in place of Sunday School. Everyone is invited!
Men, let Mike know if you plan to attend the "Brotherhood" Meeting at Mt. Moriah (Adams) Baptist Church November 1.
Visitors are always welcome at our little church in the country where we still have organ and piano music and sing the old favorite hymns.
Verse of the Day
Isaiah 53:4-5
4 Surely he hath borne our griefs, and carried our sorrows: yet we did esteem him stricken, smitten of God, and afflicted. 5 But he was wounded for our transgressions, he was bruised for our iniquities: the chastisement of our peace was upon him; and with his stripes we are healed.
