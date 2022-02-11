Mount Moriah Baptist Church
Due to road conditions last week our church was closed, the following will be our message this week.
Message for Sunday: “No Equals” Scriptures Exodus 20: 3
Music Leader: Sandy Oaks
This is our Communion/Outreach Sunday
Pastor Pal’s Sunday, 2 p.m. the second Sunday of each month at the Heritage House Nursing Home. Come join us!
Monday Prayer meeting at 5 p.m. Small group Bible study follows the prayer meeting.
Wednesday Second Week Coffee Cup at 1 p.m. Devotions and brunch.
We are now live-streaming every Sunday; if you cannot come to church, join us via live-streaming at 11 a.m.
Check out our Facebook page at: Mount Moriah Baptist Church, Adams, Indiana
Visitors are always welcome.
Star Baptist Church
Thanks to all who helped clear our parking lot so we could have services last Sunday! (Would you believe--only five more weeks 'til spring?)
Sunday School is expanding again with a new nursery class.
The adult class will begin a new study this week led by Mark Innis, so this would be a great time to come an hour early (9:30 a.m.)
Worship is at 10:30 a.m., Scott Sharp, pastor. Sermon title: "A New Command I Give You" Scripture: John 13:34
Visitors always welcome!
Union Chapel United Methodist Church
Union Chapel United Methodist Church would like to invite all members of the community to attend our prayer service at 9:30 a.m. Sunday, February 13. We will be lifting up prayers for our communities, our country, our world, and any personal request received.
If you have any prayer request, confidential or otherwise, you may send them to the following Facebook pages via messenger: Union Chapel UMC, Joyce Barker, or Jamie Bakes Kuhn. They may also be sent through email at Joycebarker@inumc.org.
Verse of the Day
Romans 15:13
13 Now the God of hope fill you with all joy and peace in believing, that ye may abound in hope, through the power of the Holy Ghost.
