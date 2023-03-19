Good Friday Service
Southern Decatur County Good Friday Service will be at 7 p.m. Friday, April 7. This year the community event will be held at Venue on 3, 107 Underwood Dr., Westport.
Join us for Good Friday
Westport Christian Church
A special invitation for everyone to come to South Decatur Elementary School at 10 a.m. on Resurrection Sunday, April 9. Please join us in the gymnasium on this special day for a time of worship.
This is hosted by Westport Christian Church. The school’s address is 9302 S. CR 420 W., Greensburg.
For more information, call 812-591-3807.
Verse of the Day
2 Timothy 4:7
7 I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith:
Share your church news
The Daily News welcomes contributed articles from Southeastern Indiana churches.
News about upcoming special events such as church outings, picnics, plays or concerts is always welcomed.
Pastors or their designee are also welcome to share a summary of their most recent message from the pulpit, or an advance look at the message planned for the coming Sunday sermon.
We also welcome photos from church events and activities. Please make sure they are formatted as a .jpg file and sent as separate attachments, not embedded in a word processing document.
Submitted materials may be emailed to news@greensburgdailynews.com (be sure to put “Church News” in the subject line). They may also be mailed to or dropped off at the Daily News office, 135 S. Franklin St., Greensburg, IN 47240.
Questions may be directed to Daily News Editor Kevin L. Green at kevin.green@greensburgdailynews.com or 812-651-0885.
