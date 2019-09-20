FaithPoints For Living Church
FaithPoints Lutheran Orthodox Church is now, FaithPoints For Living. Pastor Layne said, “We made a prayerful decision to better reflect the ministry of this church. We desire to provide FaithPoints for peoples lives and also provide “A haven between hurt and healing.”
The congregation now meets at Baymont Inn on North State Road 3 near Chili’s. We gather at 10 AM on Sundays. All events for the Convocation of the Holy Spirit will be at Baymont Inn.
The Convocation will be held on Oct. 4-6. Speakers will be Comedian Scott Gregory, Dr. Robert A. Schuller, Donna Schuller, Dr. Makr Eutsler, Dr. Therese Eutsler, Fr. Matt Holihan and Dr. Brad Varvil.
For more information call 812-614-2169 or www.faithpoints.org
Star Baptist Church
Sunday, Sept. 22 – 9:30 a.m. – Sunday School for all ages. Adults--remember to read chapter ten of “The Story.” If you don’t have a book you are still welcome to join us for the video and discussion.
10:20 a.m. – Worship Service, Tom True, pastor.
Keep bringing children’s socks for the Edna Martin Christian Center for a few more weeks. We will deliver them before cold weather.
Next Sunday, September 29, will be a special day as we honor Tom and Jan True for their years of ministry at Star, with a dinner and program following morning worship. Meat and drinks will be provided.
Wednesday, October 2 will be Arby’s night in Greensburg (Yes, they are supposed to be open by then!) Join us for fellowship, have a snack or meal, and support our missions projects as they so graciously donate a percentage of sales.
We welcome visitors to our church in the country, CR 650 N. and 400 W.
Information provided
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.